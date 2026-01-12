Roodt hits maiden first team century for Kingswood in Makhanda tournament

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Kingswood fast bowler Sinawo Bukula received his 50th first team cap during the Wildeklawer Makhanda Schools Cricket Festival

Chad Roodt stood out with his maiden first-class century for Kingswood College on the opening day of the Wildeklawer Makhanda Schools’ Cricket Festival against Steyn City on Wednesday.

In this time-format match, he knocked up a total of 127 as the Makhanda team totalled a big first innings of 275. He was assisted by Kingswood captain David Loudon who made a half century, while the match was also marked by Sinawo Bukula receiving his 50th first team cap.

Steyn City started strongly, with their bowlers taking four early wickets, but the partnership between Roodt and Louden helped the Kingswood team reach a healthy final score.

Steyn City put up a brave fight in trying to chase the total down but eventually were dismissed for 250, giving Kingswood a first innings win.

On the second day, Kingswood took on Peterhouse in a 50-overs match under the lights at City Lords.

Peterhouse batted first after winning the toss and although the Kingswood opening bowlers performed well, they were unlucky to not get any early breakthroughs.

The change bowlers continued the good work by keeping the scoring rate down, and the match was evenly balanced at 88/2 at the drinks break.

The Kingswood attack did not let up after the interval and stayed disciplined, not allowing any easy scoring opportunities. They eventually dismissed Peterhouse for 154 after 41 overs, led by Simon Sheard, who took his maiden five-wicket haul for the first team, finishing with figures of 5/32 off 8 overs.

In reply, Kingswood got off to a rocky start. The Peterhouse bowlers made use of the new ball and had the home side in trouble at 8/2 after three overs.

Peterhouse bowled with a lot of discipline and never allowed the Kingswood batters to settle. A constant fall of wickets saw Kingswood slump to 81/7 before Imi Ngcese injected some stability to the innings with a workmanlike 21.

But when he fell in the 28th over there were still 44 runs to get.

Eventually it was left to Sheard (48 not out) and Rogan Goliath (17 not out) to see the team home with an unbroken partnership of 45 as they won by two wickets.

On the third day, Kingswood squared up against Michaelhouse in a 50-overs match, batting first in windy conditions.

After the loss of two early wickets, Sheard and Christopher Zimmerman began to rebuild with a partnership of 37.

The introduction of spin proved to be key for Michaelhouse as they used the slow pitch to their advantage. Run-scoring became difficult and the loss of regular wickets hampered Kingswood as they were dismissed for 118. Zimmerman (36) and Mathew Spring (30) were the top scorers.

Early wickets were vital for Kingswood to stay in the game and opening bowlers Bukula (2/21) and Goliath (2/23) used the new ball to great effect in taking early wickets. At lunch Michaelhouse were 34/4.

Kingswood did not release the pressure and a triple-wicket maiden by Loudon turned the game on its head. He claimed 3/12 and Daniel Jakins took 3/6 to finish off a superb bowling performance as Michaelhouse were dismissed for 63.

Special mention must be made of Zimmerman, who took six catches, a remarkable feat for a fielder other than the wicketkeeper.

On the final day, Kingswood claimed their fourth consecutive win of the festival against St David’s Marist Inanda.

Batting first, St David’s were restricted to 110/5 in 20 overs, Daniel Jakins taking 2/13.

In reply, Kingswood were 38/2 after the powerplay, but Zimmerman posted a mature innings of 43 not out and was well supported by Loudon (25 runs off 21 balls) as they saw their team home by six wickets with three overs remaining.