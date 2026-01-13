Australia captain Healy to retire after upcoming India series

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Alyssa Healy, a mainstay of Australia’s dominant women’s cricket team for 15 years and latterly its captain, has announced that she will retire from the game after the upcoming multi-format series against India.

The 35-year-old wicketkeeper-batter was part of two ODI World Cup triumphs and six successful T20 World Cup campaigns before taking over as skipper after the retirement of Meg Lanning in late 2023.

“It’s with mixed emotions that the upcoming India series will be my last for Australia,” she said on Tuesday.

“I’m still passionate about playing for Australia, but I’ve somewhat lost that competitive edge that’s kept me driven since the start, so the time feels right to call it a day.

“I’ll genuinely miss my teammates, singing the team song and walking out to open the batting for Australia.”

Healy made her Australia debut in 2010 and scored 3,563 runs with seven centuries in ODIs and 3,054 with a single hundred in T20s for her country, as well as making 275 dismissals behind the stumps.

“Alyssa is one of the all-time greats of the game and has made an immeasurable contribution on and off the field over her 15-year career,” Cricket Australia chief executive Todd Greenberg said.

As a mark of her status in Australia, Healy was never defined by her relationship with her uncle, Australia’s wicketkeeping great Ian, nor her husband, Test paceman Mitchell Starc.

Australia’s prime minister, Anthony Albanese, led the tributes after her announcement.

“Alyssa Healy is a true legend of Australian cricket. As a batter, keeper and captain, she has been one of the brightest stars in a golden era,” he said.

“Yet Alyssa’s impact and example off the field have been every bit as important.

“She has helped drive and grow women’s cricket and inspired a new generation along the way.”

Healy had already announced her retirement from T20 internationals and will play her last matches for Australia in three ODIs and a single Test against India in February and March.

Women’s cricket has come on in leaps and bounds during Healy’s career, but despite having missed only two for Australia since her debut in January 2011, her final match will be only her 11th Test.

Reuters