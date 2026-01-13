Home Champions Cup playoff berth at stake for Stormers

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Stormers flyhalf Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu is tackled by David Kriel of the Bulls during a United Rugby Championship game at the Cape Town Stadium.

After a second-rate display against Harlequins, the Stormers must lift their game when they face Leicester Tigers in a pivotal Investec Champions Cup clash in Cape Town on Saturday, coach John Dobson says.

With a last 16 playoff berth at stake, Dobson wants to see major improvements at the breakdown and in defence after a second-string Stormers outfit slumped to an embarrassing 61-10 defeat to Harlequins at the Twickenham Stoop on Sunday.

With all the Stormers’ big-name stars, including flyhalf Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, expected to return to action on Saturday, the Cape side will fancy their chances of getting the job done against their English Premiership rivals.

“Leicester now becomes a really big game at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday, and it’s in our hands,” Dobson said.

“We win the game, we should host a playoff.”

Dobson said his team’s showing at The Stoop was desperately disappointing, and improvement was needed in several departments.

“While we did leave a few players in Cape Town, we still thought we had a team that could compete better,” he said.

“We were hoping to get a point at least out of the game, but we didn’t really come close. A desperately disappointing performance,” Dobson said.

“I thought we got beaten most importantly at the breakdown and defensively, not really up to our standard. We probably also didn’t stick to our plan of what we wanted to do on attack.

“We’ve learnt a lesson now. We always knew that three out of four should get us to the last 16, so that’s still on track. We’re looking forward to Cape Town, but we will have to be much better than we were against Harlequins,” he said.

Dobson is hoping the Cape Town Stadium pitch is in much better condition than it was for the Stormers’ recent United Rugby Championship clash against the Bulls.

He said Adré Smith had been ruled out of the Harlequins clash because of an infected knee he believes was caused by the condition of the pitch.

“Adré was not available for the Harlequins match after he sustained quite a serious injury last week on that pitch, which was a source of enormous frustration to us,” he said.

“There’s no way to beat around the bush or be polite about it. He split his knee and got an infection where the field wasn’t adequately covered with grass.

“The doctors put it directly down to the condition of the field. He’s not the only guy who sustained some sort of grazes, and Adré’s also had a turf toe injury he did in Cardiff, which you do on 4G,” Dobson said.

“It’s a really desperate situation, and I just hope that Stormers Rugby takes this up because of the three elements, one of which is aesthetics, which I don’t interest myself in, and the team doesn’t,” he said.

“There’s the performance, and if we invest like we do in our scrum culture and our scrummaging, and players are scared to lift their feet because they might lose their grip and collapse the scrum, which was certainly the case in the game against the Lions.

“And most importantly, player safety, with injuries like 4G injuries, the number of grazes and abrasions, and the infections that can happen as a result. Also, the increased risk of concussion on an unpadded field,” Dobson said.

“That might be being pretty direct now, but I think we’re nice about it. We haven’t really seen much improvement.

“We certainly haven’t got a world-class field. So it’s something that I’m sure [Bulls coach] Johan Ackermann and Stormers Rugby will be addressing with the stadium management.”