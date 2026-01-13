Macclesfield draw Brentford after FA Cup heroics, Rosenior’s Chelsea get Hull

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Macclesfield's Paul Dawson scores against Crystal Palace in their FA Cup third round on January 10, 2026

New Chelsea manager Liam Rosenior was handed a trip back to his old club Hull City in the FA Cup fourth round draw, while non-league giant-slayers Macclesfield will welcome top-flight Brentford.

Sixth-tier Macclesfield, coached by Wayne Rooney’s younger brother John, delivered the biggest upset in FA Cup history when they stunned holders Crystal Palace 2–1 at their Moss Rose ground last Saturday.

They will have to produce another huge upset against Brentford, punching above their weight in fifth in the Premier League standings.

“We said before we would have liked to get Liverpool, Chelsea or Arsenal, but another Premier League side is incredible,” Rooney said after the draw at Liverpool’s Anfield ground.

Rosenior played in the FA Cup final for Hull City against winners Arsenal in 2014 and also managed the club from 2022 to 2024.

Two top-corner finishes at Hull! 🐅 pic.twitter.com/IOBRwH8TdA — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) January 12, 2026

He kicked off his tenure as Chelsea boss last Saturday with a 5-1 FA Cup third round win at Championship (second tier) side Charlton Athletic.

Premier League leaders Arsenal, the record 14-times winners of the FA Cup, will host League One (third tier) Wigan Athletic who won in 2013.

Aston Villa, who beat Tottenham Hotspur in the third round, will be at home to Newcastle United in an all-Premier League clash.

Liverpool will also face Premier League opponents in Brighton & Hove Albion if they beat League One Barnsley at home on Monday night.

Manchester City will have fourth-tier opponents in either Salford City, in what would be a mismatched local game, or Swindon Town.

The matches will be played around the weekend of February 14 and 15.

Draw: Liverpool v Brighton & Hove Albion, Stoke City v Fulham, Oxford United v Sunderland, Southampton v Leicester City, Wrexham v Ipswich Town, Arsenal v Wigan Athletic, Hull City v Chelsea, Burton Albion v West Ham United, Burnley v Mansfield Town, Norwich City v West Bromwich Albion, Port Vale v Bristol City, Grimsby Town v Wolverhampton Wanderers, Aston Villa v Newcastle United, Manchester City v Salford City/Swindon Town, Macclesfield v Brentford, Birmingham City v Leeds United. - Alan Baldwin