PGA Tour reinstates Koepka, leaves door open for other LIV players to follow suit

Brooks Koepka has been reinstated to the US PGA Tour

Brooks Koepka is returning to the PGA Tour after applying for reinstatement following his departure from LIV Golf, but his comeback comes with a potential $85m (R1.39bn) price tag under a new programme announced by the US-based circuit.

Former world No 1 Koepka, who joined LIV in 2022, parted ways with the Saudi-funded circuit last month and applied for PGA Tour reinstatement after notifying officials “that his previous affiliation had concluded”, PGA Tour chief executive Brian Rolapp said in an open letter to fans.

The “Returning Member Programme” is only open to golfers who have won a major or The Players Championship since 2022 and comes with what Rolapp called “one of the largest financial repercussions in professional sports history”.

That leaves Bryson DeChambeau (2024 US Open), Spaniard Jon Rahm (2023 Masters) and Australian Cameron Smith (2022 British Open) as the only other LIV players who meet the PGA Tour’s performance-based criteria for reinstatement under the programme.

Due to strict limitations that Koepka has agreed to, the five-time major winner faces a five-year forfeiture of potential equity in the PGA Tour’s Player Equity Programme, representing an estimated $50m to $85m (R821.4m to R1.39bn) loss depending on his performance and tour growth.

Koepka, one of a number of high-profile golfers who accepted lucrative signing bonuses to join LIV, also agreed to make a $5m (R82.15m) charitable contribution with recipients to be determined jointly with the PGA Tour.

“Being closer to home and spending more time with my family makes this opportunity especially meaningful to me,” Koepka, 35, said on social media.

“I believe in where the PGA Tour is headed with new leadership, new investors and an equity programme that gives players a meaningful ownership stake.

“I also understand there are financial penalties associated with this decision, and I accept those.”

Koepka said he would make his PGA Tour return at the Torrey Pines Golf Course for the January 29 to February 1 Farmers Insurance Open in San Diego.

He last played a regular PGA Tour event in March 2022.

The programme also includes “heavy and appropriate limitations to tournament access and potential earnings”, though specific details were not provided.

Rolapp emphasised the programme would not take away playing opportunities from current members — fields would be expanded as needed.

Other eligible players have until February 2 to apply for reinstatement.

“This is a one-time, defined window and does not set a precedent for future situations,” Rolapp warned.

“Once the door closes, there is no promise that this path will be available again.”

The move reflected fan demand for top competition, Rolapp said.

“One thing has been clear across each of those conversations — you all want the best players in the world competing against each other more often.”

At the 2023 PGA Championship, Koepka became the first player to win a major championship while a member of LIV Golf.

LIV Golf responded to the PGA Tour news with a statement in which it said its vision to grow the game globally had not changed.

“From the outset, LIV Golf has championed an open ecosystem and freedom for all. Not just for a limited few,” LIV Golf said.

“One that supports players’ rights to compete across various platforms, reinforcing the belief that the growth of the game is best served when the game’s best players are empowered to seek the most competitive environments around the world.”

Reuters