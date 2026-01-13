Sheshegu Brothers do it for Ngumbela as they are crowned champs of champs

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

When businessman Mthetheleli Ngumbela was alive, he wanted the Sheshegu Brothers to be among the best teams in his annual sports tournaments.

At the time, his wishes did not materialise, and the team was always the bridesmaid but never the bride.

They would occasionally get to finals but would not get over the line.

This often frustrated him because the team are from the villages where he was born and raised.

Cricket in Sheshegu is what brings the community together and is among the most played sporting codes.

So, when the team was not doing well, even at traditional ceremonies, funerals and the like, the older folks who played the sport would often gather around and throw their opinions around like Ngumbela used to do.

The words of advice were always uttered for the betterment of the team.

Only praises will be sung after this past weekend, as the team were crowned winners of the popular Ngumbela Cricket Tournament Champ of Champs tournament.

It was the first time they had reached the milestone, senior player Khayalethu Mame said, and they celebrated appropriately.

They beat Tyatyora Hard Catch by 11 runs in the final to achieve champion’s status.

Sheshegu posted a target of 100, and Tyatyora failed to chase it down at a jam-packed Ngumbela Park in KwaMaqoma.

“One of the elders from Seshegu, before the game, came to us and gave us words of encouragement.

“That fuelled us as a team because we saw what it would be for our village if we were to win,” Mame said.

“And indeed that was the case. Everyone is excited for us because the team over the years has been attempting to win the Champs of Champs, but it would always fall short.”

What worked for the team, Mame said, was the ability to find a balance in their starting 11 for the game.

He said in previous years, the team had always had good bowling attacks made up of imports and ex-professional players such as Aviwe Mgijima who would dominate other teams with the ball, but when it came to the willow, they would often struggle.

But this time round, it was evenly matched.

“We gathered information from the teams who played in the last few games, and some told us that we had to be proper in our batting and set good targets.

“We did so under tricky conditions. Then in our bowling, we were spot on with our lines and lengths; hence, they were not able to get to the target,” Mame said.

