Sunrisers tackle tough schedule in SA20 playoff race

Lewis Gregory, of Sunrisers Eastern Cape, pulls a delivery for six during match 21 of the Betway SA20 season four against the Durban Super Giants at St George's Park in Gqeberha on January 11 2026.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape are well placed in the Betway SA20 cricket standings, but head coach Adrian Birrell knows nothing can be taken for granted as the competition edges towards its closing stages.

With 19 points from seven matches, the Eastern Cape franchise were second on the log before Tuesday’s fixture (Paarl Royals vs Durban’s Super Giants) and know that one more win could be enough to secure, at least, a playoff berth.

They return to action against Joburg Super Kings at St George’s Park on Wednesday (5.30pm).

Sunrisers came within a couple of wickets of achieving their target on Sunday, losing a tense encounter to Durban’s Super Giants by two wickets at St George’s Park, with the winning runs coming with three balls remaining.

As he has pointed out previously, Birrell reiterated that there were no easy matches in South Africa’s premier competition.

“We knew it would never be easy against Durban’s Super Giants, who have a formidable team, and now we face Joburg Super Kings and MI Cape Town twice as we try to book a place in the playoffs,” he said.

“Those will all be tough matches, and there will be absolutely no complacency in our ranks as we head into the final stretch.”

While it was only their second defeat of the season — both coming at St George’s Park — Birrell was encouraged by the resilience his side showed after Super Giants dominated the batting powerplay.

“We were under pressure for most of the game, but it just shows how much it means to us as a franchise to secure a playoff spot that we fought back so well,” he said.

“All six teams are still in the race, and we know we have to keep working hard to give ourselves the best chance.”

After being reduced to 87/5 in the 14th over, Sunrisers came back into contention through a punishing, unbeaten sixth-wicket partnership of 71 off just 6.2 overs between captain Tristan Stubbs and Lewis Gregory.

However, they again found themselves on the back foot when Aiden Markram and Marques Ackermann launched a blistering powerplay, plundering 71 runs.

Despite that, Sunrisers refused to throw in the towel, creating several heart-stopping moments for the visitors before Super Giants finally sealed victory with three balls remaining.

Birrell said he would have taken the Sunrisers’ total at the halfway mark, describing it as defendable.

“But conceding 71 runs in the powerplay is a lot, and to fight back from there and only lose in the last over makes me proud of the character we showed.”

He conceded that the Super Giants spinners bowled particularly well, applying sustained pressure as wickets fell — an area Sunrisers will look to address against Joburg Super Kings.

With the knowledge that another win could be enough to secure a playoff spot, Birrell expects no shortage of motivation as the race for the top four intensifies.

The log before the match between Paarl Royals and Durban’s Super Giants in Paarl was: Pretoria Capitals 20 (8), Sunrisers Eastern Cape 19 (7), Joburg Super Kings 17 (7), Paarl Royals 15 (6), Durban’s Super Giants 14 (8), MI Cape Town 10 (8).

The Herald