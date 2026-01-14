Colchester Development Run celebrates 10 years in style

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

North-West University's Keano Domingo won the Colchester Development Run in 2025, closely followed by Melikhaya Frans of the Ikhamva Athletics Club.

The Colchester Development Run returns to celebrate its 10th year, offering participants a vibrant, family-friendly experience.

The race will start and finish at the Mackay Bridge Angling Club in Colchester on January 24.

The popular family run is part of the Legacy Project Events, organised by Eastern Province Athletics (EPA), working with the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality.

Competitors can choose to tackle either the 10km or 5km race.

Organiser Michael Mbambani said the goal was to attract 1,000 enthusiastic participants to this year’s event.

The Colchester Development Run aims to promote healthy lifestyles, community engagement and development in the region.

The 10km race will kick off at 6am, followed by the 5km event 15 minutes later.

“First, best wishes to all the runners,” Mbambani said.

“They must also know that the harder we train, the easier it becomes; that is our motto for 2026.

“Second, we are still big on mass participation programmes that are family-run, and the medal puzzle.

“So, people must not miss this first race so that their puzzle can be complete when the year ends.

“And third, our target for this year’s event is 1,000, but hopefully we will get more than that.

“Colchester is a developmental run, and it’s also on the outskirts of Nelson Mandela Bay.

“So, we are taking the sport to the people with the support of the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality.

“The most important thing to us is making sure that our athletes are safe; in terms of our LOC, we are ... ready to host an incident-free race.

“This race has been around for 10 years now. We started it in 2006, and that tells you about the sustainability of the event.

“The race is ... on an upward trend, so we want to sustain and maintain that, so it grows even beyond our lifetime.

“That is what we are really pushing for. We want young athletes to be part of the [experience].”

North-West University’s Keano Domingo won the 2025 edition in an impressive 29 minutes and 27 seconds.

Defending champion Melikhaya Frans of Ikhamva Athletics Club finished just a second behind Domingo in 29:28.

In the women’s category, Kayla Nell of Charlo AC took top honours in a time of 38:04, while Refeloe Solomons, from the Nedbank Running Club, was second in 38:58.

Entry forms are available at the EPA office at the Westbourne Oval, via Webtickets and at all sports shops in the Bay.

Mbambani said EPA had partnered with popular Mhlobo Wenene breakfast show radio presenter Mafa Bavuma, who would be part of the legacy project.

The radio host said he was excited to be a part of the initiative.

Bavuma has turned down invitations to a number of races over the years but has had a change of heart this year.

“I’ll be competing in every race in Nelson Mandela Bay.

“EPA sent me the race schedule for this year, and I’m available for every race.

“I’d love to see many other people who previously thought like me participate in such events.

“Let’s make running as enjoyable as possible, but at the end of the day, there are good health benefits,” Bavuma said.

