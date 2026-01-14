Hem in search of opponent for ring return

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Siyabulela Hem, right, covers up as John Zile lets his fists fly in their WBO world youth title clash at the Abbotsford Christian Centre. Hem won by a unanimous points decision.

Duncan Village upstart Siyabulela Hem might have left a section of fans and foes disgruntled with his performances in his past two bouts, but no-one is prepared to step up to face him for his scheduled February 20 ring return.

The reluctance has left his handlers anxiously searching for an opponent for his South African junior featherweight title defence or his WBO world youth assignment.

His promoter, Xaba Promotions (XP), even sent out a public challenge on social media asking any manager with a deserving boxer to step up to the plate, to no avail.

“People talk a lot about Hem and his shortcomings, but when it is time to walk the talk, they run for cover,” XP boss Ayanda Matiti said.

There was a wave of displeasure after Hem scrapped with what looked like a close points decision over Ghana’s firepower, John Zile, to win the WBO youth title at the Abbotsford Christian Centre in April.

Hem took so many blows from the free-swinging West African while giving back little in return, causing fans to voice displeasure at the unanimous decision he was given.

It later transpired that his lethargic display was due to the flu he suffered before the bout, which he hid from his handlers.

However, he displayed a similar showing in his next bout when he took a series of hard shots from Vusi Ngcamu in his South African title defence at the Orient Theatre in September.

Despite his height and reach advantage, Hem opted to fight at close range, giving the Gauteng challenger an opportunity to flail away at will before Hem finally overwhelmed him in a ninth-round stoppage win to record his 10th victory in 12 bouts with a single loss and draw.

The bout left boxing legends Vuyani Bungu and Brian Mitchell, who did commentary for SuperSport, calling for his defence to be shored up to plug the gaping chinks in his armour.

But opponents are yet to line up to take advantage, with fellow Duncan Village boxer Ayabonga Sonjica, who is the former holder of the title Hem is holding, pricing himself out of the fight.

Matiti said Sonjica was out of the reckoning for the February showdown after demanding an exorbitant purse for the fight initially scheduled in December.

“We will keep looking for worthy opponents as we build Hem towards the world stage,” he said.

After the departure of South African junior flyweight and world-rated Siseko Teyisi from XP, Hem is one of the poster boys of the promotion, with all energies expended to make him a world star.

Matiti is confident Hem will keep the February return date as he embarks on a concerted effort to secure him a dance partner.

