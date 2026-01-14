Makhanda Schools Cricket festival another big success

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The festival was not held in 2006, when the three local schools — Graeme College, which hosted this year’s edition, St Andrew’s and Kingswood — joined Grey High for its 150th jubilee celebrations.

Another successful Makhanda Schools Cricket Festival, an annual event launched in 1999, concluded at the weekend.

This was repeated in 2022 when the schools joined Muir College for its 200th anniversary celebrations.

This was the 26th edition of the festival and for the first time it was referred to as the Wildeklawer MSCF, the organising committee’s head, Gregg van Mollendorf of Graeme, said.

“This is something we are incredibly proud of, and we are looking forward to the new partnership,” he said.

“Thank you to Dr Chris Luman and Cassie Carstens for joining us this year.”

According to Van Mollendorf, the six founding schools in 1999 were Kingswood College, Graeme College, St Andrew’s College, St Andrew’s School, Cambridge High and Bishops.

Two years later, Wynberg was included, along with a Grahamstown invitational team.

St Alban’s also replaced Bishops as longstanding partners in the festival.

“This year we were delighted to welcome Michaelhouse and Steyn City for the first time,” Van Mollendorf said.

“We were also thrilled to have under-15 matches as part of the festival again.

“This looks like it is going to be a permanent addition, and an exciting one at that.”

