St Andrew’s cricketers enjoy keen contests in festival clashes

The St Andrew’s College first cricket team opened their 2026 season with a draw against St Alban’s College on Lower field in their first fixture of the Wildeklawer Makhanda Schools’ Cricket Festival on Wednesday last week.

Choosing to bat, St Andrew’s struggled to score and lost two early wickets.

Rhys Wiblin and Tom Lake consolidated to put the team in a dominant position before both were dismissed.

Further quick wickets put the lower order under pressure, but Ethan Malan and Adrian Gaunt put together a vital partnership that allowed the team to declare on 228/9.

St Alban’s started strongly but a good spell from Warrick Campbell (2/12) and two wickets from Wiblin meant that St Alban’s ultimately had to try to see out the day. This they did ending up on 152/7, the match ending in a draw.

In the under-15 game, St Andrew’s chose to bat, but wickets fell regularly and the team was bowled out for 58.

St Alban’s College batted positively and declared on 202/7, before sending St Andrew’s in again.

Ben Curtin, with a patient 60 not out, and a fighting 39 from James de la Rey helped St Andrew’s avoid defeat as they ended on 133/4.

In their second match, St Andrew’s were sent in to bat by St David’s and after again losing early wickets, a brilliant maiden first-team century by Connor Holder, along with good support from Callum Taggart, David Chorley and William Stevens, enabled them to declare on 266/6.

Rhys Wiblin picked up 3/40, and James Badenhorst 2/29, but ultimately St David’s were able to hold on for a draw, ending on 194/9.

In the Colts A match, Luan Dreyer was outstanding with the ball, taking 7/42 as St David’s were dismissed for 183.

However, St Andrew’s again struggled with the bat and were bowled out for 114, Ross Small top-scoring with 32.

With time still left in the day, St David’s batted again and declared on 49/3, leaving St Andrew’s a target of 116 in 16 overs to win the game.

Unfortunately, it was not to be and despite giving it a go, St Andrew’s lost the last wicket with four overs left.

The third day saw St Andrew’s take on Steyn City from Johannesburg for the first time.

Winning the toss and bowling first, Ethan Malan (2/22) and Tom Bussiahn (3/36) were the pick of the bowlers, taking crucial wickets in the middle to late overs as Steyn City were bowled out for 189.

Wiblin managed the chase well, finishing unbeaten on 88, supported by Ethan Malan with a well-played, aggressive 37 not out as St Andrew’s reached 190/6.

In the Colts A game, St Andrew’s won the toss against Michaelhouse and sent them in to bat.

The KwaZulu-Natal side were in trouble at 117/7, but a late flurry saw them end their innings on 231/8. Thomas Faber (3/38) was the pick of the bowlers.

St Andrew’s made a good start to their chase but were unable to keep up the momentum, going down by 104 runs.