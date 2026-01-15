Chelsea’s Rosenior takes blame for Sanchez’s errors in League Cup loss

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Chelsea manager Liam Rosenior acknowledges fans after the Carabao Cup semifinal, first-leg loss to Arsenal at Stamford Bridge in London on January 14 2026

Chelsea manager Liam Rosenior said he should be held accountable for goalkeeper Robert Sanchez’s errors after their 3-2 League Cup loss in the opening leg of their semifinal at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday.

Sanchez failed to deal with Declan Rice’s seventh‑minute corner, allowing Ben White to stab in the opener.

The goalkeeper then spilled White’s cross early in the second half, leaving Viktor Gyokeres to tap home in the 49th minute.

“I’m asking Rob to do things he hasn’t done before,” Rosenior, who took charge of the club on January 6 after Enzo Maresca’s sacking, told reporters.

“I said to him before the game, and I made this really clear: when my players make mistakes, I’m accountable. That’s on me.

“He will improve in terms of his understanding.

“That’s Rob’s first game with me; I’ve had two days’ work with him. My job is to help them, not to blame them.”

Mikel Arteta’s side were dominant for long spells and goals by White, Gyokeres and Martin Zubimendi should have virtually sewn up the tie.

However, Chelsea showed plenty of fight in Rosenior’s first home game in charge and a double from substitute Alejandro Garnacho kept their hopes alive.

With 17 goal attempts compared to Chelsea’s 10, Arsenal will feel they should have gone home with a bigger margin of victory and it will be all to play for in north London on February 3.

“We didn’t play very well in the second half,” White said. “We let them pressure us and it wasn’t up to our standards so a bit disappointing in the second half. But it’s a win.”

Top of the Premier League and the Champions League and into the fourth round of the FA Cup, Arsenal are in contention for four trophies, but the League Cup represents the earliest chance to win their first silverware since 2020.

Manchester City beat Newcastle United 2-0 in the first leg of the other semi-final on Tuesday.

Chelsea, who are eighth in the Premier League with 31 points – 18 away from leaders Arsenal - will next face Brentford on Saturday. - Karan Prashant Saxena