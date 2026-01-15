Keys braces for defending champion pressure at Australian Open

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

By Rory Carroll

Madison Keys said she was preparing to handle the added scrutiny of returning to the Australian Open as defending champion, while fellow American Coco Gauff appears poised to make a deep run when the season’s first Grand Slam begins on Sunday.

Keys sealed her long-awaited major breakthrough under the lights at Melbourne Park last year, beating Aryna Sabalenka in a gripping final to deny the world number one a third straight Australian Open crown.

Keys said her priority is ensuring she is mentally ready when she steps on court.

“I think the biggest thing is getting to the point where it’s not about not feeling the pressure, but knowing how to navigate through it,” Keys told The National at the season-ending championships in Riyadh.

Keys’ fitness could also be a key variable, former player and ESPN commentator Chris Eubanks said during a media call this week.

“One of the big things for Maddie is going to be health,” Eubanks said, noting Keys had referenced a groin issue early in the season.

“That’s going to be the big thing I look for. How healthy is she?”

World number three Gauff, despite continued questions about her serve, has the tools, and the competitive edge, to contend in Melbourne, Eubanks said.

He pointed to her recent results and what he described as tactical clarity in her win over world number two Iga Swiatek at the United Cup on Saturday, calling it a potential blueprint for the Australian Open.

“She made a high percentage of first serves, used some slow cutters, and then occasionally would pop one,” Eubanks said.

“It kept Iga off balance.”

Veteran ESPN commentator Patrick McEnroe said Gauff’s challenge is striking the right balance between aggression and margin, particularly on serve.

“She can serve big, but that can get her into trouble,” he said. “Sometimes I’d like her to be a little more conservative.”

Top seed Sabalenka of Belarus remains the player to beat, but Gauff leads a US charge that includes Keys, world number four Amanda Anisimova and the always-threatening Jessica Pegula.

Meanwhile, defending champion Jannik Sinner will meet French world number 94 Hugo Gaston in the first round of the Australian Open in his bid for a third successive title at Melbourne Park, while women’s top seed Aryna Sabalenka takes on French wildcard Tiantsoa Rakotomanga.

Men’s top seed Carlos Alcaraz will play unseeded Australian Adam Walton in the Spaniard’s quest for a first title in Melbourne to become the youngest man to complete the career Grand Slam.

At the draw ceremony at Melbourne Park on Thursday, 10-time champion Novak Djokovic, the fourth seed, was bracketed next to 71st-ranked Spaniard Pedro Martinez.

Serb Djokovic is gunning for the elusive, record 25th Grand Slam title.

Women’s second seed Swiatek will meet a qualifier, while third seed Gauff will play 55th-ranked Uzbek Kamilla Rakhimova.

Keys will face unseeded Ukrainian Oleksandra Oliynykova.