Potential rule breach could shake up Eastern Cape ABC Motsepe League Inland Stream standings

Ravens filed the complaint against Eagles, stating that during their match there was a period where they did not comply with rules. Picture: 123RF/TOMASZ TRYBUS

The log standing of the Eastern Cape ABC Motsepe League Inland Stream could change if Mighty Eagles are found guilty of breaking the U23 rule in their league match against Ravens in December.

That game at Rotary Stadium in Mthatha ended in a 1-1 draw.

The rule states that a team must have a minimum of five U23 players fielded at the start of the games, and a minimum of two U23 players must remain on the field of play for the duration of the match.

It is alleged that Eagles broke this rule.

The disciplinary hearing for the matter will be at the OR Tambo regional association this Saturday at 11am.

“The involved parties must attend the DC sitting, as it is their right to do so, as per Safa uniform rules amended on August 27 2024,” provincial officer Sikelela Mtangayi said.

“Parties involved should make sure that they arrive at the hearing at the stipulated time and ensure they are the legitimate team representatives.”

Should Eagles be found guilty, it would mean Ravens will be awarded three points.

It would give the Bizana side an edge over Spear of the Nation, who are currently topping the stream.

Spear have 24 points after nine games, while Ravens have 22.

Should Eagles be docked points, they will remain at the bottom of the log but will have only two points after eight games.