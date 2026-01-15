PWC 10km race returns with new course challenges

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Caryn Lategan will be among the top contenders this weekend.

The PWC 10km road race has enjoyed a similar history to that of last weekend’s Laser race in respect of turnout and results.

The course being run this year differs from earlier races when a dash across Nahoon Beach was an included feature.

In the men’s race, Yanga Malusi, now resident in Cape Town, won in 2020, 2023 and 2024 with a best time of 30:15 in 2023. That is also the fastest time for the event.

Last year Cwenga Nose, while running for Real Gijimas, won in 30:50, but he has also moved on and is plying his trade in Durban.

The men to watch on the busy Friday nights streets of, among others, Baysville, Stirling, Woodleigh and Nahoon, may well be one of the previous winners on a visit back home or Sinethemba Jilingisi and Masixole Xayiya, both of Haven Hills.

The host club’s Malixole Kalideni, Luyolo Ngcongolo of Powered Up Runners, who won the race last week, and the surprise sensation of the latter months of 2025, Liyema Qabavane of Fort Hare, who led Border’s charge at the South African 10km Championships, are all contenders.

Real Gijimas have many junior men who could stir the proverbial pot, as do BRAC from Qonce.

Easy Equities Born2Run’s Hanlie Botha has dominated the women’s race with six wins in the past seven events, only missing out in 2023 when she did not run the event.

Her best time and the race record was run in 2022 when she recorded a 37:07, which was 15 seconds faster than her win in 2018.

Fortunately, Botha is recovering from an injury but unfortunately has a way to go yet, and she will not be running the 2026 race.

She told the Daily Dispatch her target is to run pain-free before racing again, and she is confident she is showing signs of good progress.

The province will be holding thumbs as she has been Border’s number one performer over events from 5km to 21.1km for many years.

Other women who have been on the podium regularly are Caryn Lategan, Cindy Nel and Andrea Ranger, all teammates at Born2Run.

Lategan won the women’s race last week, having also been on a comeback from a running adversity period, while Ranger has suggested she is not race fit, having rested from her World Biathle and Triathle competitions towards the end of 2025.

Nel has finished second in the PWC 10 on two occasions and third in 2024 and 2025, and coming off a strong finish to her overall 2025 campaign she must be considered a favourite to challenge up front.

Old Selbornian’s Caroline Toich was fourth in 2025, and though she has since given birth, she will be looking to move through the ranks and back onto the podium, while Riya Keshaw’s second place by only 10 seconds last week is likely to have her fired up for another contest tonight.

A big, tough half marathon at Bridle Drift awaits next weekend, and a good performance at the PWC will offer confidence.