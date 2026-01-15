Replacement fighter ready if Makeleni withdraws from title defence again

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

BSA is yet to resolve the dispute involving the withdrawal of Siseko Makeleni from a government-funded show.

Organisers of the provincial lightweight title clash between Siseko Makeleni and Hlumelo Gingxana have asked Boxing SA to put contingency plans in place should Makeleni pull off similar antics as he did in their previous bout in Dutywa in March 2025.

Makeleni and Gingxana will clash in a rescheduled bout at Thobi Kula Indoor Sports Centre in Komani on February 7 to headline a Pepzin Promotion tournament funded by the provincial department of sport, recreation, arts and culture.

However, the fight is overshadowed by Makeleni’s previous shenanigans when he withdrew from their fight at the last minute, citing an injury but never submitting a medical certificate as proof.

Before his withdrawal, Daily Dispatch carried a series of reports about his non-preparations for the fight, as he kept delaying plans to start camp.

Based in Mthatha, Makeleni tricked his Mdantsane trainer, Amanda Magatya, into believing that he was preparing for the fight under previous mentors Mthetho Dumezweni and Madoda “One More Time” Dyonase.

But there was no sign of him when Dispatch visited the clubs of the two trainers, with both dismissing any prospects of reuniting with him after an acrimonious split.

Promoter Ntsikayezwe Sigcawu, who was to stage the fight, confirmed that he had received reports of the boxer allegedly partying instead of training.

Despite the overwhelming evidence, BSA failed to take disciplinary action against him and inexplicably allowed him to keep the title, with Sigcawu’s tournament continuing without the compulsory provincial title as stipulated in terms of government funding of the development boxing programme.

Makeleni is back to benefit from the programme, with fears that he might again pull his antics.

But Pepzin Promotions said they had set conditions that if Makeleni was to repeat his escapades, BSA should have a replacement in place to face Gingxana for the interim title.

“We cannot allow our tournament plans to be disrupted by Makeleni’s antics because we have gone to great lengths to ensure that we deliver an exciting event,” Pepzin boss Siyabulela Libazi said.

Libazi said Siyagcoba Veyishiwe would be on standby to jump in as a replacement if Makeleni is unavailable.

“Fortunately Veyishiwe was in action at Orient Theatre this December, so he should be ready to step in.”

Veyishiwe fought to a draw against Ndibulele Ngqamza in December, stretching his winless streak to two bouts, raising doubts if he would be approved to contest for a provincial title after Maqhawe Damoyi was turned down as a late replacement for Makeleni against Gingxana for an interim title.

The BSA sanctioning committee rejected Damoyi on the basis that he was coming off a loss in his last bout when he lost to Makeleni in a title challenge.

