Highbury aim for flying start against Lerumo Lions

Highbury coach Kabelo Sibiya has outlined the team's objectives for the second half of the season.

Highbury are determined to kick off 2026 on a high note, eyeing a positive start against Lerumo Lions in their Motsepe Foundation Championship second leg match at the Madibaz Stadium in Gqeberha on Friday.

The Yellow Nation ended the first half of the season with a 1-0 loss to Cape Town City, which caused them to drop to 10th position on the log with 18 points from 14 matches.

The defeat against City followed three consecutive losses to Venda, Milford and Gomora United.

Despite their poor run, Highbury are just nine points behind Milford, who lead the log in the automatic promotion spot, and five behind Casric Stars and Kruger United, who are second and third, respectively, in the promotional playoffs positions.

Coach Kabelo Sibiya said a perfect home record could be the key to unlocking Highbury’s dream of securing promotion this season.

A victory over Lerumo at home on Friday would be a good start to their second-half strategy.

“We began the season by agreeing that we wanted to go as far as promoting the club automatically or, at a minimum, finish in the playoff spot,” Sibiya said.

“So, we’re within that range; the difference between the number two team and us is five points. We believe we can still meet our targets.

“We are also aware that we must win almost all of our home games to have a good chance of promoting the football club.

“However, we’ve also calculated that if we don’t win at home, we’ll have to win more away games.

“We believe that with our efforts and reinforcements, we have a strong chance of winning all home games.

“We really want to promote this football club, but at the same time, we are well prepared to go as far as we can in the Nedbank Cup.

“We believe it will not disturb us.

“We are professionals, so we must prioritise and plan carefully to manage and succeed in both.”

The Yellow Nation will face Sekhukhune United in the Nedbank Cup’s round of 32.

Sibiya said they had used the Christmas break well by focusing on player combinations, patterns and defending.

During the first half of the season, Highbury conceded goals that could have been avoided had they defended better.

“Consistency is not just about scoring goals; at times we were prone to conceding goals,” he said.

“So, we’ve been working hard, and we’re hoping to stick with the same team for some games.

“Because in the first round we kept on changing the team, but some [changes] were forced [by] injuries and were [as a result of] the form of the players.

“We worked hard and tried to have more sessions and ... more detailed and thorough analysis of the matches.”

