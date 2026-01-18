Nedbank Gravel Burn takes shape with start and route confirmed

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Cyclists en route during the 2026 Nedbank Gravel Burn near Blaauwater, Eastern Cape, South Africa, in October 2025.

Nedbank Gravel Burn has outlined its stages and Burn Camp locations for the 2026 edition, setting out a journey through the Great Karoo and into the Eastern Cape.

The seven-day gravel stage race will start in the historic town of Graaff-Reinet, traverse the remote, fossil-rich plains of the Karoo, and conclude in the Eastern Cape bushveld at Shamwari Private Game Reserve, with a Big 5 welcome and a brief glimpse of the Indian Ocean along the way.

The 2026 race is structured as a cohesive journey across South Africa’s semi-desert interior, with the sequence of stages designed to draw riders into the Karoo from the opening day and build toward a clear sense of arrival at the finish.

A key feature of the stage structure is the inclusion of two-night stays at three locations along the route.

This allows riders to settle into each area, spend more time in the Burn Camps, and engage more fully with the landscape, culture and rhythm of the journey. The detailed routing for each stage will be released closer to the event.

Kevin Vermaak, founder of the Gravel Burn, said the 2026 structure reflects the nature of the regions the race passes through.

“The Karoo is not a place you move through quickly. It rewards time and attention. Starting in Graaff-Reinet allows riders to step straight into that environment, and the journey from there is shaped by the scale and character of the landscape.”

Vermaak also acknowledged the role of the communities involved in the first edition.

“We remain deeply grateful to Knysna, Avontuur and Willowmore for their commitment to the inaugural race. Those towns played an important role in establishing Nedbank Gravel Burn and remain part of its story.”

The stage framework also simplifies travel logistics, with riders encouraged to fly into and out of Gqeberha.

Optional race-organised transport will be available.

Designed as a true pro-am event, the Gravel Burn welcomes elite and amateur riders across twenty age group categories from 18 to 75.

British endurance cyclist Juliet Elliott highlighted the appeal of the event’s structure and atmosphere.

“What stood out for me was the diversity of the field, from ages and backgrounds to the strong female participation and the pro race happening alongside amateur riders. That mix created a special dynamic.

“The Burn Camps added another layer to the experience, allowing us to race hard during the day and recover in style in the evenings. The stage structure announced for 2026 reinforces this sense of shared experience.”

Entries for the event open at 5pm on February 3.

The race is from October 25 to 31.

— Nedbank Gravel Burn