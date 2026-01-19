Fifa boss condemns behaviour of Senegal players and staff in Afcon final

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Senegal's Sadio Mane lifts the trophy with teammates as they celebrate after winning the Africa Cup of Nations final against Morocco at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat, Morocco, on Sunday.

Fifa president Gianni Infantino condemned the behaviour of Senegal players and members of the coaching staff after a chaotic end to the Africa Cup of Nations final in Rabat, saying violence and walk-offs had no place in football.

After congratulating Senegal on their title, which they clinched with a 1-0 victory against hosts Morocco thanks to a Pape Gueye strike in extra time, Infantino said: “We also witnessed unacceptable scenes on the field and in the stands — we strongly condemn the behaviour of some ‘supporters’ as well as some Senegalese players and technical staff members.

“It is unacceptable to leave the field of play in this manner and, equally, violence cannot be tolerated in our sport, it is simply not right.

“We must always respect the decisions taken by the match officials on and off the field of play.

“Teams must compete on the pitch and within the laws of the game, because anything less puts the very essence of football at risk.”

The final was marred by controversy after a disputed late penalty decision, which prompted Senegal players to leave the field in protest as tensions escalated around the officials.

The match was temporarily halted amid angry scenes.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) said it was reviewing footage and that disciplinary proceedings would follow, adding that it condemned the unacceptable behaviour from some players and officials.

“CAF is reviewing all footage and will refer the matter to competent bodies for appropriate action to be taken against those found guilty,” it said in a statement on Monday.

Meanwhile, Senegal talisman Sadio Mane emerged with more than just the Player of the Tournament award after Sunday’s final, earning widespread respect for persuading his aggrieved side to complete the match against Morocco.

It was Mane who convinced his teammates to return to the pitch after their coach, Pape Bouna Thiaw, ordered them off in protest at a penalty awarded against them deep in stoppage time.

The decision, after the referee had consulted VAR, handed Morocco a last-gasp chance to win their first title in 50 years but was squandered by Brahim Diaz after a 14-minute delay.

Mane said it was his last African championship.

“My last Afcon? Yes, I think I’ve said it, I’ll stop here,” the 33-year-old said.

“I think the next generation is ready, they’ll do the job, I’ll be their 12th man.”

The two-time African Footballer of the Year looked reluctant to leave when his coach angrily stormed onto the pitch and gestured for his players to leave.

Amid arguing from both camps, Mane spoke to French coach Claude Le Roy, a veteran of a record nine Cup of Nations, who was pitchside working for French television.

“Sadio came to ask me what I would do in his place, and I told him quite simply, ‘I would ask your teammates to come back’,” Le Roy, who had previously coached Senegal, said.

Mane has played in six Cup of Nations with two winners’ medals in 2021 — when he was also named best player — and on Sunday.

He was also a runner-up in 2019.

In total, he has scored 11 goals in 29 finals appearances.

Mane is widely expected to quit international football altogether after Senegal compete in the World Cup in Canada, Mexico and the US in June.

But before Sunday’s final, his coach insisted Mane might stay on.

“The decision is not his to make,” Thiaw said.

“The people want to see him continue, and I think he made a rash decision. The country doesn’t agree, and as the coach, I don’t agree.” — Julien Pretot and Nick Said