Nelson Mandela Bay Premier League and club champs cricket scores

The Nelson Mandela Bay premier league summarised club cricket scores for the weekend were:
Saturday
Despatch v Union Uitenhage, at Despatch CC
Despatch 125 in 35.1 overs (Cariston Haarhoff 32, Robert de Beer 24, Dylan Thomson 18; Sachin Coetzee 5/31, Jadwyn Cona 2/35, Tylo Maleiba 2/18). Union 129/7 in 27.2 overs (Ricardo Bouw 25, Nolan Di Paolo 22, Tylo Maleiba 19; Steyn Koekemoer 3-1-4-2). Union Uitenhage won by three wickets.
Gamrose v United Brothers, at Adcock Stadium
United Brothers 171 in 49 overs (Akhanani Willem 53, Simbongile Mzalisi 38; Irfan Hoosen 5/10). Gamrose 172/3 in 46 overs (Clewin Brown 53, Zakir Patel 47no, Benjaryn Rayners 35no). Gamrose won by seven wickets
Gelvandale v Motherwell, at Gelvandale CC
Motherwell 77 in 24.1 overs (Tladi Bokako 30; Ashley Murphy 3/7, Craig Stevens 3/15, Gershwin Williams 2/28). Gelvandale: 80/4 in 14.1 overs (Reuben Wildman 30, Craig Stevens 20no; Liyakha Xatato 2/5). Gelvandale won by six wickets
Sunday
Union Uitenhage v PE United, at Daniel Pienaar HTS
PE United 209 in 39.2 overs (Darreth Booysen 34, Luciano Wygaat 41, Nathan Jones 59; Jadwyn Cona 4/38, Kenan Smith 3/66). Union Uitenhage 144 in 32 overs (Kenan Smith 21, Tiaan Nel 38; Arisaan Malgas 2/26, Nathan Jones 6/51). PE United won by 65 runs
Old Grey v Jendamark United, at Old Grey CC
Old Grey 361/4 in 50 overs (Jean du Plessis 129no, Ashley Ostling 111, Elnathan Meiri 51; L Zigoxo 2/69). United 111 in 25.1 overs (Phumzile Yiba 40; Gift Kwatsha 4/31, Jack Loram 2/21). Old Grey won by 250 runs
National Club Championships
Pretoria
Hollywoodbets PE Cricket Club results
Vs University of Free State
UFS 196/9 in 50 overs (Foster Lubbe 107, Henru de Wet 23; Corne Jordaan 3/20, Brian Jack 2/45, Wezo Gqiba 2/25). PECC 13/2 in 8.2 overs. Match abandoned
Vs University of Johannesburg
UJ 266/6 in overs (Ryan Maritz 77, HJ Meyer 70, Tiaan Goosen 52; Brian Jack 2/59, Corne Jordaan 2/42, Cayden Wilson 2/59). PECC 227 in 45.3 overs (Wezo Gqiba 78, Jade Smith 76, Brian Jack 23). UJ won by 39 runs
Vs Durbanville CC
PECC 154 in 45.3 overs (Jordan Morris 38, Cayden Wilson 30, Wezo Gqiba 23; Louis van der Berg 3/29; Jody Lawrence 2/20, Bradley Peterson 2/41). Durbanville 158/5 in 38.2 overs (Ruben Senekal 67no, Jean Strydom 47; Cayden Wilson 3/50). Durbanville won by five wickets
Vs Amanzimtoti CC
Amanzimtoti 121 in 42.3 overs (Robin Smith 37; Brian Jack 2/25, Wezo Gqiba 2/15, Corne Gerber 2/36). PECC 125/4 in 25.5 overs (Jad Smith 64no, Aveshan Moodaley 26, Cayden Wilson 22; Kwezi Gumede 3/29). PECC won by six wickets
Vs Bedfordview CC
PECC 180 in 43.1 overs (Ryno van Zyl 20, Divan Meyer 38, Jordan Morris 24, Cayden Wilson 28, Dilan Williams 26; Malibongwe Hlatshwayo 2/17, Leander Lubbe 2/27). Bedfordview 88/3 in 26.3 overs (Matthew Van Der Mescht 22, Leander Lubbe 30; Corne Gerber 2/21). Bedfordview won by six runs (DLS Method)
