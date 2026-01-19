Nelson Mandela Bay Premier League and club champs cricket scores

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Old Grey's Ashley Ostling on his way to a hundred against Jendamark United in their NMB Premier League clash at Old Grey on Sunday

The Nelson Mandela Bay premier league summarised club cricket scores for the weekend were:

Saturday

Despatch v Union Uitenhage, at Despatch CC

Despatch 125 in 35.1 overs (Cariston Haarhoff 32, Robert de Beer 24, Dylan Thomson 18; Sachin Coetzee 5/31, Jadwyn Cona 2/35, Tylo Maleiba 2/18). Union 129/7 in 27.2 overs (Ricardo Bouw 25, Nolan Di Paolo 22, Tylo Maleiba 19; Steyn Koekemoer 3-1-4-2). Union Uitenhage won by three wickets.

Gamrose v United Brothers, at Adcock Stadium

United Brothers 171 in 49 overs (Akhanani Willem 53, Simbongile Mzalisi 38; Irfan Hoosen 5/10). Gamrose 172/3 in 46 overs (Clewin Brown 53, Zakir Patel 47no, Benjaryn Rayners 35no). Gamrose won by seven wickets

Gelvandale v Motherwell, at Gelvandale CC

Motherwell 77 in 24.1 overs (Tladi Bokako 30; Ashley Murphy 3/7, Craig Stevens 3/15, Gershwin Williams 2/28). Gelvandale: 80/4 in 14.1 overs (Reuben Wildman 30, Craig Stevens 20no; Liyakha Xatato 2/5). Gelvandale won by six wickets

Sunday

Union Uitenhage v PE United, at Daniel Pienaar HTS

PE United 209 in 39.2 overs (Darreth Booysen 34, Luciano Wygaat 41, Nathan Jones 59; Jadwyn Cona 4/38, Kenan Smith 3/66). Union Uitenhage 144 in 32 overs (Kenan Smith 21, Tiaan Nel 38; Arisaan Malgas 2/26, Nathan Jones 6/51). PE United won by 65 runs

Old Grey v Jendamark United, at Old Grey CC

Old Grey 361/4 in 50 overs (Jean du Plessis 129no, Ashley Ostling 111, Elnathan Meiri 51; L Zigoxo 2/69). United 111 in 25.1 overs (Phumzile Yiba 40; Gift Kwatsha 4/31, Jack Loram 2/21). Old Grey won by 250 runs

National Club Championships

Pretoria

Hollywoodbets PE Cricket Club results

Vs University of Free State

UFS 196/9 in 50 overs (Foster Lubbe 107, Henru de Wet 23; Corne Jordaan 3/20, Brian Jack 2/45, Wezo Gqiba 2/25). PECC 13/2 in 8.2 overs. Match abandoned

Vs University of Johannesburg

UJ 266/6 in overs (Ryan Maritz 77, HJ Meyer 70, Tiaan Goosen 52; Brian Jack 2/59, Corne Jordaan 2/42, Cayden Wilson 2/59). PECC 227 in 45.3 overs (Wezo Gqiba 78, Jade Smith 76, Brian Jack 23). UJ won by 39 runs

Vs Durbanville CC

PECC 154 in 45.3 overs (Jordan Morris 38, Cayden Wilson 30, Wezo Gqiba 23; Louis van der Berg 3/29; Jody Lawrence 2/20, Bradley Peterson 2/41). Durbanville 158/5 in 38.2 overs (Ruben Senekal 67no, Jean Strydom 47; Cayden Wilson 3/50). Durbanville won by five wickets

Vs Amanzimtoti CC

Amanzimtoti 121 in 42.3 overs (Robin Smith 37; Brian Jack 2/25, Wezo Gqiba 2/15, Corne Gerber 2/36). PECC 125/4 in 25.5 overs (Jad Smith 64no, Aveshan Moodaley 26, Cayden Wilson 22; Kwezi Gumede 3/29). PECC won by six wickets

Vs Bedfordview CC

PECC 180 in 43.1 overs (Ryno van Zyl 20, Divan Meyer 38, Jordan Morris 24, Cayden Wilson 28, Dilan Williams 26; Malibongwe Hlatshwayo 2/17, Leander Lubbe 2/27). Bedfordview 88/3 in 26.3 overs (Matthew Van Der Mescht 22, Leander Lubbe 30; Corne Gerber 2/21). Bedfordview won by six runs (DLS Method)