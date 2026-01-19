Safa urged to address foreign goalie dominance in PSL

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Former Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Brian Baloyi says Safa needs to have a conversation with the Premier Soccer League (PSL) about the issue of more foreign than local goalkeepers in the PSL.

He believes it puts Bafana Bafana at a disadvantage, and should injuries occur between now and the World Cup in Mexico, Canada and the US to the three goalies — Ronwen Williams, Sipho Chaine and Ricardo Goss — then Bafana head coach Hugo Broos would struggle for backup.

The World Cup starts in June.

Baloyi, who made 24 appearances in national colours and is an ambassador of Hollywoodbets, said those placed after Williams, Chaine and Goss were far behind in quality.

Baloyi, who played for Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns in his heyday, said the PSL clubs were blamed but he understood their business reasons and aspiration to win titles.

More than 50% of the Betway Premiership teams have goalies from outside SA, with most being starters.

Nine foreign goalkeepers who play in the PSL were recorded in the Fifa World Cup Africa qualifiers at one stage.

The biggest part of it is that almost 50% of the clubs in the premiership and in the first division are playing with foreign goalkeepers. Unfortunately, the nation suffers. — Brian Baloyi

“We have no option after the three guys. We are lacking in competition,” Baloyi told the Dispatch in an exclusive interview.

“The biggest part of it is that almost 50% of the clubs in the premiership and in the first division are playing with foreign goalkeepers. Unfortunately, the nation suffers.

“To address this, you need the top four or five in the country playing with South Africans between the sticks.

“So at the moment, we have to cross our fingers and pray that Ronnie [Williams] doesn’t get injured because even the other two are extremely inexperienced at the international level.

“I would hate to see one of them play at the World Cup without having had proper induction and introduction into the national team and having that bit of experience.

“But if it does happen, let’s hope they have the character and the personality to stand up to the pressure.

“This is a national problem. It’s not a PSL problem. The PSL and the clubs, they focus on themselves. They focus on wanting to win.

“So, who has to address it? It is Safa that has to address the problem.

“It has to come up with measures, sanctions or whatever.

“It has to be Safa that comes up with it and sits the PSL down and says, ‘We have this problem, and to solve this problem, this is what we need to do.’

“Unfortunately, the PSL is a business, and they focus on the business.

“They’re not focusing on talent and whether the nation does well,” he said.

Daily Dispatch