Sharks braced for back-to-back derbies against Stormers

Yaw Penxe on attack for the Sharks during his team's Champions Cup match against Clermont in Durban.

A runaway 50-12 win over Clermont instilled new confidence and self-belief in the Sharks before back-to-back United Rugby Championship clashes against the log-leading Stormers, coach JP Pietersen said.

The reinvigorated Sharks travel to Cape Town for the first game of a double-header on Saturday before a crunch return fixture in Durban on January 31 which could define both teams’ seasons.

The Sharks ran riot against a hapless Clermont side, scoring eight tries in an Investec Champions Cup clash to send a warning to their Cape rivals.

Speedster Aphelele Fassi (2), Jaden Hendrikse, Vincent Koch, Phiko Sobahle, Siya Masuku, Phepsi Buthelezi, and Jurenzo Julius all went over for five pointers in a one-sided clash.

“It doesn’t get any easier with two games against the Stormers coming up,” Pietersen said.

“The Stormers are a quality side who’ve been together for a long time and they know exactly how they want to play.

“They’ve shown over the past few seasons how consistent they are, especially in the URC, and they’re very strong at home and away. For us it’s another big challenge.

“The win over Clermont gives us confidence and belief, but we also know the Stormers will test us physically and mentally.

“We’ll have to front up again, improve in certain areas, and make sure we’re ready for two tough derby games.

“That’s where we want to be as a group, playing against the best and measuring ourselves.

“The Stormers set a good standard and that’s what we’re working towards.”

“The message this week was very clear: we wanted to win first,” Pietersen said. “Everything else would take care of itself after that.

“I thought the starting team did their job, and a lot of that comes down to the tempo we played at and our accuracy. If you put teams under pressure like that, they’re going to give away penalties.

“What was really good to see today is that we put a team away. That’s something we’ve struggled with in the past, winning games but not finishing them off. Today, in the last 10 or 15 minutes, we were ruthless, and that’s something we want to keep building on.”

While Pietersen acknowledged Clermont fielded a B team, he insisted the performance carried real value for his side.

“This was a good confidence game for us. It gave us belief that our game model works. As a coaching staff, we need to review honestly and look at how we can get better because at the next level you’re playing a different class of team.”

Stormers coach John Dobson said his team were looking forward to two tough SA derbies against the Sharks.

“I am really chuffed with the growth and development of our squad so far this season,” he said.

“We have two massive derbies coming up and we will see what the Sharks roster looks like later this week.

“It is going to be like the Bulls game again, and we have to get through the next two weeks.

“We want to try to keep our unbeaten record in the United Rugby Championship.”

The Stormers booked their berth in the last 16 of the Investec Champions Cup last week when they beat Leicester Tigers 39-16 at the Cape Town Stadium.

URC fixtures (SA teams):

Friday: 9.45pm: Edinburgh v Bulls; 9.45pm: Ospreys v Lions.

Saturday: 7.30pm: Stormers v Sharks.