Champions Cup still fails to win over SA fans

The Sharks' Phendulani Buthelezi scores a try during their Investec Champions Cup game against Clermont at Kings Park Stadium on Saturday.

It was a much better weekend for local teams in the Investec Champions Cup, but that should not obscure the fact that, despite the marketing, the competition is no closer to capturing the imagination of South Africans than it was at the outset.

The Bulls broke a disturbing sequence of defeats with a gutsy away win in France against Pau; the Sharks produced their most assured performance of the season by putting 50 points past Clermont Auvergne; and the Stormers maintained their status as the SA side most likely to advance deep into the knockouts with their victory over Leicester Tigers.

While that might seem reason to breathe easier, the reality is there was a context to all three games that undermines the competition and makes attempts to sell it on its quality and the participation of star players laughable.

The Bulls won, but a significant proportion of Pau’s first-choice team was missing.

The same applied in Durban, where 12 top players were absent from the Leicester side that lost by 13 points to the Stormers.

The Leicester captain was almost celebrating the result at the post-match press conference based on what it did for the development of that club’s depth.

Being competitive was seen as some kind of win for Leicester, just as it was for the young La Rochelle team the Stormers beat in Gqeberha in December.

Indeed, when you look back at the Stormers’ campaign so far and you go into the small print of the selections for the four games they have played, it becomes evident that not one of their matches was played between two teams at full strength.

When they scored their good away win over Bayonne at the start of the competition, Bayonne were at full strength, but the Stormers were without the Springboks, who had just completed their November tour.

That team wasn’t as under-strength as the one that was hammered 61-10 by Harlequins in the third round, but the point is that almost every game in the pool phase of the supposed greatest club competition, when it comes to cross-hemisphere matches, stacks up as a game between strength and development.

The Sharks game against Clermont was pretty much two development teams playing each other, as the hosts were significantly understrength too.

In December, Saracens fielded a second-string team at Kings Park.

That may explain why, on the evidence of the television images, Kingsmead looked far more populated for an SA20 cricket match than Kings Park did for the Sharks game.

Part of the reason for that may be that the marketing of the SA showpiece cricket competition is light years better than what the rugby people manage, but then it also has to be acknowledged that the cricket marketers have a much easier sell given the star quality of the players involved.

If Rassie Erasmus can announce his Springbok team several days before a big Test match, it makes no sense that club teams can’t do the same.

The EPCR (European Professional Club Rugby) has a bizarre rule that clubs cannot name their teams until the afternoon of the day before the game.

I decided against going to Gqeberha in December for the Stormers/La Rochelle game, and thank goodness I did.

Had I arrived there after the drive from Cape Town to discover that La Rochelle had sent a youth team, I’d have had a tizzy fit.

Imagine if you were going to a Police concert and you were told it would only be confirmed the day before whether the lead singer, Sting, was going to be part of the performance.

Would you buy a ticket for that? That’s what rugby fans are being asked to do.

Unless the concern of the EPCR is that then they would have less chance of duping the sport’s most important stakeholders into paying for tickets.

But that chicken has already flown the coop, because watching strength versus development or development versus development has become the expectation.

It does rugby a disservice and doesn’t buy the faith of the paying public.