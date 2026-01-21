Iinyathi batters must nullify Knights’ bowling threat

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Thando Ntini in action in the practice nets at Buffalo Park. Ntini is out of the Knights game due to a calf strain.

The key to the Knights’ unbeaten CSA Division 2 four-day competition success has been their penetrative bowling attack.

They have dismantled batting lineups cheaply in the four games they have played in the red ball campaign, winning three and drawing one.

In their first game, the Knights restricted the Eastern Storm to 59 and 165; against the Limpopo Impalas it was 223 and 213; the Northern Cape Heat could manage only 254 and 55 in the drawn match; and the Garden Route Badgers were recently limited to 194 and 121.

This is something the Eastern Cape Iinyathi have addressed all week in the runup to their game against the team from Bloemfontein starting at Buffalo Park in East London on Thursday.

They have to eliminate the threat of spinner Dane Piedt and pace bowler Johannes van Dyk, who are among the top wicket takers in the competition, as well as seamer Malusi Siboto.

Piedt has 20 wickets, Van Dyk 21 and Siboto has eight.

They don’t bat much; their bowling attack does the job for them, rightfully so — Iinyathi head coach Tumelo Bodibe

Iinyathi head coach Tumelo Bodibe said their batters had analysed the trio throughout the week, putting in place plans to counter them.

“They don’t bat much; their bowling attack does the job for them, rightfully so.

“They have the experience of Piedt, who has played at the international level, Siboto, who has been in the domestic game for years, and Van Dyk with his pace,” Bodibe said.

“Our bowling coach, Rowan Richards, has provided our batters with some tips on how to counter them, as he has worked with some of their bowlers. That advice should come in handy.”

The Knights are third on the log with 79 points, the Badgers are second on 86, and the Storm are on top with 90, while the Eastern Cape side have 58 points.

The other three teams have games in hand and Iinyathi cannot finish in the top two of the log.

However, Bodibe said the game was not a dead rubber and that there was plenty at stake, including their home ground record.

Iinyathi have not lost a four-day game at Buffalo Park in two years.

He also wants his team to get maximum points to be in a better position for the combined promotion/relegation standings.

In the Knights game, Iinyathi will be without Thando Ntini, who picked up a calf strain while batting in their previous match against the Mpumalanga Rhinos.

He only bowled a few overs in the first innings and did not bowl at all in the second innings.

Bodibe said the all-rounder’s absence was a big setback.

Apart from his bowling efforts, Ntini has accumulated a crucial 160 runs, including two half-centuries, batting down the order.

“He is among the economical bowlers in the team and helps the team when it comes to our batting down deep,” Bodibe said.

“We saw in our last game with him that he scored a fifty. We struggled in our bowling department when he went off in the first innings.

“If he was around, that Rhinos game we could have won because we were two wickets short of a victory.”

Play starts at 10am.

