Ndungane slams Eastern Cape snub in All Blacks Tour

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Former Springbok winger Odwa Ndungane is upset the Eastern Cape won’t be hosting or have a team participating in the upcoming New Zealand “Greatest Rivalry” tour of SA.

Hollywoodbets ambassador Ndungane believes that had the province been included in the itinerary, it would have played a part in helping struggling Border, South West District and Eastern Province get back on their feet.

The much-anticipated eight-match tour by the All Blacks is set for August and September.

It will be their first full tour of the country in 30 years.

The tour includes four Test matches against the Springboks and four matches against local United Rugby Championship (URC) franchises.

The matches will be played in Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal and Western Cape.

The Eastern Cape was snubbed, even though it entered a bid to stage a match, as reported in The Herald.

Big tours by visiting nations such as the All Blacks and the British and Irish Lions have yielded long-term positive results in the past.

In their last tour of the Rainbow Nation in 1996, the All Blacks faced Eastern Province at the Boet Erasmus Stadium in Gqeberha.

A few years after that tour the Southern Spears were formed.

In 2009, the British and Irish Lions tour gave birth to the Southern Kings, an assembled team made of Border, SWD and EP players.

The team impressed in the midweek tour match and ended up playing in the Super Rugby a few years later against teams from New Zealand and Australia.

The Kings produced the likes of double Rugby World Cup winners with the Springboks Lukhanyo Am and Makazole Mapimpi, and Wimpie van der Walt, who has represented the Japan national team after switching nationalities, and others.

“There’s no doubt a lot of black talent comes from the Eastern Cape,” Ndungane told the Dispatch.

“The numbers speak for themselves.

“You look at the Springbok team from 2019 until now.

“To not have a team representing our area, it is a pity. You look back at 2009, there was a Southern Kings for the Lions tour.

“It’s unfortunate because of the level of rugby that’s happening in the Eastern Cape.

“Somewhere, somehow, all stakeholders, I think, need to come together to revive the Eastern Cape.

“We need a strong competitive side coming out of the Eastern Cape purely because of all the talent that needs to be discovered.

“If you don’t have a strong Eastern Cape, between EP and Border, a lot of that talent that needs to come up gets lost along the way.

“Hopefully, in the next few years, before our lifetime ends, we will have the Eastern Cape back where it belongs,” the former Border Bulldogs player said. — Daily Dispatch