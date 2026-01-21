Pep praises Bodo/Glimt grit as Man City slump to defeat

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola during the Uefa Champions League loss to Bodo/Glimt at the Aspmyra Stadion in Bodo, Norway, on January 20 2026.

After a Cinderella run to the semifinals of last year’s Europa League, many in Norwegian football thought that might be as good as it got for Bodo/Glint.

However, the team from inside the Arctic Circle proved their doubters wrong with a stunning 3-1 Champions League win over Manchester City on Tuesday.

At home in the Aspmyra Stadium, Bodo coach Kjetil Knutsen got his tactics spot on and his players delivered on the plan as they suckered City into conceding three times on the break.

“Defensively they are incredible. The same manager for the past six, seven years, the same players, and that gives consistency in what they have to do, so full respect,” City coach Pep Guardiola told reporters after a humiliating reverse.

“I know the people can be different, but last season they reached the semifinals of the Europa League and that means they’re a top team — great.”

The 55-year-old Spaniard emphasised he did not underestimate the Norwegians, but he did leave experienced players on the bench as he started a relatively young team, and his decision to gamble on a high defensive line proved a losing one as Bodo hit them three times on the counterattack.

“They close [down] incredibly inside; you have to go outside and outside — and we don’t have players to make a one against one, or make a movement in behind. That’s why we struggled a bit,” Guardiola explained.

“But in general, as a traditional team, like most of the teams in Northern Europe, they are really good, so congratulate them. We cannot say anything else.”

Down 3-0, City pulled a goal back through Rayan Cherki, only for captain Rodri to be sent off for picking up two yellow cards in quick succession, abruptly killing any chance of a comeback.

“It’s a bit soft, the second one [yellow card], but it is what it is. But yeah, at that moment [when we make it] 3-1 everything is a bit against us.”

Reuters