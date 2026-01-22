Highbury coach Sibiya has a solid plan to defeat Lerumo Lions

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Highbury head coach Kabelo Sibiya is confident his team will defeat Lerumo Lions on Friday at the NMU Madibaz Stadium.

Highbury FC coach Kabelo Sibiya believes he has a solid plan in place to overcome Lerumo Lions in the Motsepe Foundation Championships at the NMU Madibaz Stadium on Friday (3.30pm).

Lerumo are known for their direct ball style, which has contributed significantly to their six league victories thus far.

They are in eighth place on the log, having scored 20 points from 14 matches.

However, Sibiya said his team are prepared for any tricks Lerato la Bolo may have in store for them.

“Lerumo plays direct at times, and with certain players they play more of a position game.

“We have prepared for both playing styles, and to work against their direct play, which is to win the first ball while managing the second and third balls,” Sibiya said.

“We are aware of what we will face, and we have also prepared to defend against the position game.

“We believe we have the proper plan in place. We will be prepared to deal with whatever strategy they use, or if they mix and match.”

After struggling with finishing in the first half of the campaign, the coach expects significant improvement in that area from his players on Friday.

“We’ve worked a lot in the final third on finishing, composure inside the box and player calmness inside the box.

“We also worked on the pattern during the penetration and finishing phases. We believe we will see a better conversation rate.

“We have done our best to help the players psychologically focus on the match itself and remain as calm as possible.

“We believe the team will improve in the penetration and finishing phases.”

The Yellow Nation closed the first half of the season with a 1-0 loss to Cape Town City, which saw them drop to 10th position on the log with 18 points from 14 matches.

The defeat against City came after three consecutive losses to Venda, Milford, and Gomora United.

Still, they are only nine points behind Milford, who head the log, in the automatic promotion spot.

They are five points behind Casic Stars and Kruger United, who are second and third in the promotional playoffs respectively.

Sibiya believes by winning all their home matches, they will have a good chance of achieving their goal of promoting the club this season.

A victory over Lerumo at home on Friday would be a good start.

“To stand a chance to compete for the championship, we need to try our best to win the remaining nine home games.

“That will give us the opportunity to go away and try to win three away games, and then we will be in business in terms of competing for automatic promotion.”

“But if we don’t win our home games, it will set us back a bit because we will have to win all our away games, and we all know how difficult it is to win away games in this league.

“However, we are not putting any pressure on the players. This is not a make-or-break match.

“We don’t want to put the players under more pressure, and then we won’t be able to focus on match day,” the coach said.

The Herald