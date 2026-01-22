Van Vliet fired up for Colchester’s 10th milestone run

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Kelly van Vliet of Nedbank Running Club is ready to take on the 10th edition of the Colchester Development 10km Run on Saturday.

Nedbank Running Club athlete Kelly van Vliet cannot wait to sink her teeth into the 10th edition of the Colchester Development Run after missing the event in 2024.

The race, which consists of a 10km and a 5km run, will begin and end at the Mackay Bridge Angling Club in Colchester.

The popular family run, which falls under the Legacy Project Events in partnership with the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality, is organised by Eastern Province Athletics.

Kayla Nell, from Charlo AC, took the top spot on the podium in 2025 with a time of 38:04, while Refeloe Solomons, from Nedbank Running Club, secured second in 38:58. Kaitlyn Wolff of Achilles was third in 39:17.

“I didn’t race [in Colchester] last year; Carter, my son, was born on December 23 (2023) via C-section, so I wasn’t supposed to be running at all,” Van Vliet said.

“I did a Masters track run on Friday (5km), so this will be my first road race of [2026].

“The focus of my training has been primarily to try to get my speed strength back and keep endurance up for the 50km next weekend.

“I would like to use this race to set a postpartum PB and measure my fitness level for the upcoming season.”

Hopefully, the weather plays along with us and we can all have fantastic races

She said the Colchester course was perfect to test her speed, as it was flat with a fast finish.

“I’d like to finish in the top five this year and try to improve all of my 10km times from last year to see progress.

“I believe a lot of fast, strong ladies will be there, so the competition will be fierce.

“Colchester, being early in the year, allows you as an athlete to see what you need to work on in terms of speed and technique.

“Hopefully, the weather plays along with us and we can all have fantastic races.

“There is no strategy or specific time in mind; instead, focus on consistency, power and focus.

“So I’m excited to see what the day brings.”

Race organiser Michael Mbambani said they had exceeded their 1,000-entry target for this year’s race.

“We have only 300 entries left; we have exceeded the 1,000 target.

“Collection and late entries can be done on Friday between 2pm and 6pm at the Westbourne Oval,” Mbambani said.

The Colchester Development Run promotes healthy lifestyles, community engagement and regional development.

The 10km event will start at 6am, followed by the 5km 15 minutes later.

Finishers will receive their first puzzle piece medal of the series.

