McIlroy sees little chance of PGA Tour and LIV Golf deal

Rory McIlroy said the rift between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf is too wide, effectively negating any chance of a reunification in the sport of golf.

“I don’t see a world where it can happen at this point,” second-ranked McIlroy said at Emirates Golf Club ahead of this week’s Dubai Desert Classic.

McIlroy’s comments came on the heels of the PGA Tour reinstating former LIV Golf team captain Brooks Koepka through a new Returning Member Program that offers a window for select players to return.

A vocal critic of LIV Golf, McIlroy said he doesn’t think either side will ever make the necessary concessions for a proper reunification.

“I don’t see a world where the two or three sides or whoever it is will give up enough,” McIlroy, 36, said.

“For reunification to happen, every side is going to feel like they will have lost, where you really want every side to feel like they have won.

“I think they are too far apart for that to happen.”

Last week, McIlroy aimed at LIV Golf with a comment to The Telegraph of London: “It’s not as if they made any huge signings this year, is it? They haven’t signed anyone who moves the needle, and I don’t think they will.”

McIlroy, who owns a career grand slam among his 29 PGA Tour victories, then turned his attention to his future goals on the golf course.

“Olympic medal. Open at St Andrews. Yeah, maybe like a US Open at one of those, like old, traditional golf courses, whether it’s Shinnecock this year or Winged Foot or Pebble Beach or Merion,” he said.

“I would have told you two years ago, if I won the Masters it would have been great, and I could have retired or whatever. But when you keep doing things, the goalposts keep moving, and you keep finding new things you want to do.” — Field Level Media