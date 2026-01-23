Muthusamy, Coles take Sunrisers into fourth straight SA20 cricket final

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Senuran Muthusamy of Sunrisers Eastern Cape sends down a delivery during their qualification match in the Betway SA20 cricket competition against Paarl Royals in Johannesburg on Friday

Leftarm spinner Senuran Muthusamy exploited a sharply turning Wanderers pitch to take Sunrisers Eastern Cape into their fourth straight Betway SA20 cricket final in Johannesburg on Friday night.

And when the bowlers had done their job, restricting Paarl Royals to 114/7, supremely talented English player James Coles finished it off by smashing 45 not out off 19 balls (four fours and three sixes) as they raced to 117/3 in 11.4 overs.

Once Quinton de Kock and Jonny Bairstow had given Sunrisers a lightning start, there was no holding them back despite the loss of those three wickets.

Matthew Breetzke (19 not out) batted with great sense as the in-form Coles went on the rampage during their unbeaten fourth-wicket stand of 67 in six overs.

The Eastern Cape franchise, who won the first two editions of the tournament, will now face Pretoria Capitals in the final at Newlands in Cape Town on Sunday (3.30pm).

Although helped by the grassless Wanderers pitch, Muthusamy was outstanding in helping to wreck the Royals innings after the Paarl side won the toss and decided to bat.

He finished with 3/15 in four overs and received real support from the rest of the attack.

In Royals’ innings, Kyle Verreyne produced arguably his most valuable innings this season, batting throughout the innings and playing a crucial role in them getting to their final total.

In the difficult batting conditions, there were very few easy moments, but the opening batsman showed the value of sticking to a game plan and then using his experience of the pitch to unleash a few boundaries towards the end of the innings.

He finished with 52 not out of 46 balls, hitting five fours and a six.

The Sunrisers spinners revelled on the slow, spinning pitch, with just 47 runs being scored off the 10 overs from the slow bowlers, for the loss of four wickets.

Muthusamy was the star performer, but James Coles (1/15) and Chris Green (0/17) were also effective.

The fast bowlers excelled as well. Although wicketless, Marco Jansen was miserly in conceding 19 runs in four overs, and despite a few boundaries off him in the late stages, Anrich Nortje added to the pressure by taking two wickets.