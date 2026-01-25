Loss to Lerumo Lions a bitter pill to swallow — Highbury coach

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Highbury’s Tsepo Cetywayo fights for possession with Lerumo Lions’ Siyabonga Maseko in their Motsepe Foundation Championship fixture at the NMU Madibaz Stadium on Saturday

Highbury coach Kabelo Sibiya admits that losing to the Lerumo Lions in the Motsepe Foundation Championships match on Friday at NMU Madibaz Stadium was a difficult experience.

The Gqeberha side took the lead in the first half thanks to a goal from new signing Simphiwe Ndlovu, but they were unable to maintain the lead in the second, losing 2-1 at home.

Ahead of the match, coach Sibiya was confident that all their hard work during the Fifa break would pay off and his team would return to winning ways in the new year.

Friday’s defeat marks the Yellow Nations’ fifth consecutive league loss this season.

The last time Highbury secured three points was in November against Upington City.

“It’s a result we didn’t expect,” Sibiya admitted.

“We were looking forward to this match after all our preparations. We had a fantastic mini-preseason, scoring goals and dominating in friendly matches.

“We did the same thing during this game. We started well, scoring in the first half and taking the lead.

“We were in control of the game, even in the second half, but our opponents put us under pressure in the final eight minutes.

“We could have defended better at home, but I noticed some panic near the end of the match.

“We ended up conceding a goal and an equaliser, which sapped our momentum, and then we conceded the second goal.

“In terms of strategy, it becomes more difficult now that we are required to win more away matches, which I believe is achievable.”

The coach said Friday’s loss was an emotional blow to everyone on the team.

However, there is no time to cry over spilt milk; they need to be emotionally fit and prepared for their next league match, away to Baroka on Wednesday.

With 18 points from 15 matches, the Yellow Nation are placed 11th on the log.

“Sometimes you have to suffer more to work harder, want more, and be hungry.

“I saw everyone was down; I was down myself after the match because everyone wanted the win, but I had to pick myself up quickly.

“We accept the loss and have already begun preparations for our away match against Baroka on Wednesday.”