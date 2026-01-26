Border teams ready to tackle Eastern Cape Super 14

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Progress wing Shemondrey Hannes dives over for a try during his team’s win over Fort Beaufort United in the 2025 EC Super 14 final at NMB Stadium

Eastern Cape Super 14 2025 finalists Fort Beaufort United will begin the quest for the title of this year’s edition against Komga United next Saturday in KwaMaqoma.

This is per the released fixtures for the provincial competition.

In their debut season, FB United reached the final, where they were beaten 40-29 by Eastern Province’s Progress at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.

The other two teams in their conference group are former champions East London Police and newbies Walter Sisulu Eagles, who are the wildcards after having won Border’s second division, the Premier League.

The other conference consists of Young Leopards, Swallows, Buffs and Old Boys.

The organisers again adopted the similar format from 2025 by dividing the competition into the Border and Eastern Provinces Conference.

This was to make travelling easier for teams during the round robin matches.

In the quarterfinals, the top four teams from Border will play from EP.

There was commotion before Border Rugby submitted its seven Super League teams and its wildcard to the Super 14 officials in December.

This, as Swallows were still settling their off-field issues with the Border Rugby.

In December, three months after the Border Super League was concluded, log positions were forced to be changed.

SA Rugby ruled that some of Border Rugby Union’s disciplinary committee (DC) and appeals tribunal (AT) hearings against Swallows were not procedural.

Swallows were given their 20 docked points back until the restart of the disciplinary proceedings.

Those hearings are still yet to happen, as per Swallows president Zuko Matyeshane, who spoke to the publication.

Swallows have hit the ground running in their preseason. They will kick off their campaign against Buffs in Mdantsane.

Iinyoni know what it takes to win the competition, as they were the winners of the 2018 edition.

They will be pushing for a second title and hope to celebrate their 115th anniversary in style.

Four-time champions EL Police will welcome debutants WSU Eagles at Police Park in the first round.

The Bobbies have been busy in the transfer market.

They have acquired the services of former Cheetahs player Bukho Mjebeza, Lunathi Ndita from FB United and ex-Varsity Shield and Cup players Lelethu Layita, Sikho Gaushe and Kamva Tetani.

Young Leopards will play Old Boys in their opener in Ducats.

List of Super 14 champions:

2009 Gardens (EP), 2010 World Cup break, 2011 Police (EP), 2012 Despatch (EP), 2013 Harlequins (EP), 2014 Gardens (EP), 2015 EL Police (Border), 2016 Gardens (EP), 2017 Gardens (EP), 2018 Swallows (Border), 2019 EL Police (Border), 2020 tournament not played, 2021 Progress (EP), 2022 Progress (EP), 2023 EL Police (Border), 2024 EL Police (Border), 2025 Progress (EP)