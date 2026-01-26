Hlombe denies Sogcwayi separation

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

GGP boss Rodney Berman with East London boxer Sanele Sogcwayi after signing him amid fanfare. Sogcwayi has since joined Brian Mitchell Academy in Johannesburg.

East London boxing manager Thembelani “Shakes” Hlombe insists he was part of the decision to move unbeaten hot prospect Sanele Sogcwayi to Johannesburg to join the Brian Mitchell Academy.

Mdantsane’s Sogcwayi became the latest boxing star from East London to defect to Johannesburg, where he will be managed by Mitchell while training under Manny Fernandez.

The departure followed a similar pattern to that of his homeboy, Siyakholwa Kuse, who ditched his long-time manager Mla Tengimfene for Mitchell in December 2024.

Just as it happened in Kuse’s situation, Tengimfene was promised involvement in the deal only to be tossed aside with Mitchell assuming full control to take the boxer to the WBC mini-flyweight title shot against Melvin Jerusalem in the Philippines, where Kuse suffered a gutsy points decision loss in October.

Kuse, who is scheduled for a ring return against another Filipino, Joey Canoy, for the WBC eliminator on March 28, retained his promotional pact with Golden Gloves Promotions, which also promotes Sogcwayi.

Sogcwayi was previously trained by former SA flyweight champion Ncedo Cecane in all but one of his four unbeaten bouts.

Cecane said he was told that Sogcwayi was wanted in Johannesburg to help another Mitchell-managed boxer, Ricardo Malajika, with sparring sessions.

“I was under the impression he would come back so that we could continue our journey to make him a well-rounded boxer,” he said.

Cecane is considered one of the best trainers in the country, boasting an array of stars, including SA mini-flyweight champion Thinumzi Gqola.

However, he said he had no say on Sogcwayi’s management as he was only a trainer.

“I am just a trainer; all other aspects are handled by Shakes.”

Hlombe said he had entered into a deal for the 24-year-old former amateur star to be managed and trained at the Mitchell Academy.

“I am part of the deal, and Sogcwayi left with my full support,” he said.

“He is helping Malajika with sparring sessions and is also preparing for his next bout against an opponent yet to be confirmed on March 28 at the Mitchell Academy.”

Mitchell did not return messages, but was quoted on a GGP website confirming that Hlombe would not be left behind.

“We are excited about ‘V16′ [Sogcwayi] joining us, and from now onwards, he will be trained by Manny Fernandez while I take over his management,” he said.

“Obviously, we will not leave Shakes behind, having played a crucial role in developing the boxer.”

However, none of them confirmed if there was a contract in place to stick to the promise to avoid what happened in the Kuse-Tengimfene scenario.

Sogcwayi is one of the top amateur boxers who ditched the SA team in droves after winning silver at the Mandela Boxing Cup in Durban in July 2024.

GGP boss Rodeny Berman has been gushing about Sogcwayi’s talent, comparing him with a former world champion who fought under his promotion.

