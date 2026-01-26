Patrick Reed | LIV Golf extension ‘not complete’ yet

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

After completing an impressive victory at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic on Sunday, Patrick Reed admitted his LIV Golf status remains in the air with the start of the season just two weeks away.

“We’re still finalising the contract,” Reed said.

“We’re not complete on that yet. It’s one of those things that I don’t like to talk business and stuff while I’m playing, and so it’s like Monday through Wednesday is the only time to really talk about it.”

With Brooks Koepka set to return to the PGA Tour this week after spending time with LIV Golf, Reed said a route to return full-time to the US is not in the works.

“Not that I know of — not right now,” the 35-year-old Reed said. “Really just all depends on everything. I haven’t talked to the team back home or anything like that.”

LIV’s fifth season is scheduled to start on February 4 to 7 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and Reed said he would “be surprised” if he was not in the field.

Reed finished seventh in the LIV points standings last season, winning in a playoff at LIV Golf Dallas in June.

A nine-time winner on the PGA Tour, Reed’s lone victory in a major came at the Masters in 2018.

— Field Level Media