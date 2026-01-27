Frans, Buchner return for NMB Gqeberha 50km title defence

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Theresa Buchner, the women's race winner at last year's NMB Gqeberha 50km, is scheduled to compete again on Saturday.

Organisers have confirmed that reigning champions Melikhaya Frans and Theresa Buchner will return to defend their crowns at this year’s NMB Gqeberha Ultra-marathon on Saturday.

Now in its sixth year, the event has become a sought-after qualifier for SA’s most iconic races, including the Two Oceans and Comrades marathons.

Frans, 35, clocked a time of two hours, 48 minutes and 55 seconds to win his first NMB Gqeberha 50km title in 2025 after racing as a pacer in 2024.

The Ikhamva Athletics Club runner was followed by Tsepo Mathibelle in 2:54:53, who finished second, and Luyanda Tshangana in 2:57:15.

In last year’s women’s race, Buchner of 32Gi Athletics Club managed a time of 4:07:42 to break the tape way ahead of Davera Magson of Nedbank Running Club in second place in 4:10:31.

Annemie Holtzhausen finished third in 4:13:16.

The full list of leading runners competing in this year’s event will be released after midnight on Wednesday.

Race director Michael Mbambani predicted a strong men’s and women’s field for this year’s event.

The much-anticipated event will take place at Pollok Beach, Summerstrand.

“I can confirm that Melikhaya Frans, Mzwanele Mapekula, Refeloe Solomons and Theresa Buchner will run on Saturday,” Mbambani said.

“These are the local contenders for the Ultra Run.

“In terms of race entries, we currently have only 600 entries to meet our target of 2,400 for this year’s event.

“We are prepared for the race, having completed a dry run with traffic on Tuesday to ensure the runners’ safety.

“This is a family fun day event; last year, we only had 50 and 10km races.

“People requested a half-marathon at this year’s event, and we always listen to the people’s demands, so we have also added a 21.1km race this year.

“We expect to see a sold-out event by Friday.”

Both the male and female winners of the ultra-marathon will receive an R8,000 cash prize.

The 50km race will start at 5am, followed by the 21.1km at 5.30am and the 10km at 6am.

The course follows a flat, scenic out-and-back route along the Gqeberha coast.

Saturday road closures include Marine Drive (8th-9th Ave) from 3am to 2pm and Admiralty Way to Willows from 4am to 8am.

“In events such as these, good times are determined by good weather.

“If the weather is pleasant and not too hot or windy, we expect runners to perform well because the majority of the runners are in their prime.

“So, we should definitely have good times.”

He said the race would be an official Two Oceans and Comrades Marathon qualifier, with an official timing mat at the 42.2km mark.

Runners who only wanted to run up to the 42.2km mark would be allowed to do so.

