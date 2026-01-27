St Anne’s crowned champs in Kingswood water polo event

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

St Anne's celebrate their victory in the Brian Baker water polo tournament at Kingswood at the weekend

Farran Elliott and Inez Letschert scored hat-tricks to help St Anne’s sprint to a 7-4 victory over Hudson Park in the final of the Brian Baker girls’ water polo tournament at Kingswood in Makhanda on Sunday.

Afterwards coach Cameron Wiid was delighted at the final outcome.

“I’m just so proud and so impressed of the girls for such a good performance in the final,” he said.

“It’s a great feeling when you put in the hard work, the team’s committed, they see the vision, and it all obviously works out at tournament time.

“To come home with the gold is such a great feeling.”

Maggy Matthews joined the goal-scorers, while Kara Batting fired in a hat-trick for Hudson and Kayden Glasgow scored too.

Batting finished the tournament as the highest goal-scorer with 22 goals, alongside Reddam Bedfordview’s Caitlin Scrimgeour.

With a team that finished as runners-up at last year’s St Stithians Stayers tournament, Wiid arrived at the annual showpiece with a strong side that carried huge expectations.

“Going into this year there was always the expectation of us recreating some of that success and being in those positions to win trophies again,” Wiid said.

“So obviously that expectation comes with a bit of pressure, but for this group especially, I think it is something that they feed off, which has been a theme throughout the entire weekend.”

The pressure might have been on but St Annes’s played with freedom.

They showed admirable cohesion in the title game and could have won by a wider margin had it not been for Caylin McKenzie’s heroics in the Hudson goal.

She was the busier of the two goalies and pulled off several saves to keep the score at 0-0 after the first chukka.

However, St Anne’s stuck doggedly to their gameplan and their pressure finally paid off just over three minutes before the halftime break.

Hudson Park replied immediately, but St Anne’s were soon back on the attack to take the lead again.

“I think a big asset is that we are a team which does not have many weaknesses,” Wiid said.

“I look at my starting seven and the girls coming off the bench and there are just assets everywhere.”

Those qualities were on show in the second half when the team from KwaZulu-Natal extended their lead to 3-1 in the first minute of the third chukka.

With a two-goal cushion established, Hudson were unable to close the gap.

The intensity rose in the final quarter as the East London team mounted a fightback and five more goals were scored. But St Anne’s maintained their edge in that period (3-2) for an overall win of 7-4. — SuperSportschools.com