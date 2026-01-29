EC Offroad season roars to life in the Garden Route

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Paul Mare in his VW-powered Sandmaster during the recent Bathurst event.

The thunder of high-powered engines and flying gravel will echo through the Garden Route this weekend as the 2026 East Cape Offroad Club racing season blasts into life with the JP Spares & Lubricants–backed Louvain 200.

The event will be hosted at the picturesque Louvain Guest Farm along the N9 Langkloof Road, about 50km from George.

Louvain is a tranquil working farm that offers activities such as 4x4 trails, hiking trails and mountain bike routes with spectacular views, as well as accommodation for up to 86 guests.

Set against a dramatic mountain backdrop, the terrain around Louvain is renowned for delivering a true off-road test.

Competitors will be pushed to the limit across a punishing combination of rocky mountain tracks and fast-flowing gravel sections, demanding both mechanical reliability and razor-sharp driving skill.

The entry list promises an exciting mix of machinery, ranging from classic, crowd-favourite Sandmasters to cutting-edge, purpose-built rally raid cars.

All eyes will be on Quentin Lessing and navigator Brendan Smith in their Best Drive Toyota Hilux as they launch their campaign.

The duo will be eager to put last season’s heartbreak behind them after a dramatic roll in the final round ended their race prematurely.

Also firmly in the spotlight are the Gqeberha-based father-and-son pairing of Grant and Gregory Watkins.

Their immaculate V8 Lexus-powered Zarco is expected to be a serious contender, with the team bringing both experience and raw horsepower to the opening round.

Action gets underway at 12.15pm when the first competitors tackle a 28km time trial to determine starting positions.

From there, the real battle begins, with the main race consisting of three demanding laps of about 50km each — a true endurance test for man and machine.

Spectators are in for a treat, with several easily accessible viewing points around the course and an open pit policy at Louvain Guest Farm.

Fans will have the rare opportunity to get up close to the cars, crews and controlled chaos of the pit area, adding to the immersive offroad experience.

With a strong field, challenging terrain and perfect Garden Route scenery, the Louvain 200 is set to deliver a thrilling start to the EC Offroad season and lay down an early marker for the championship battles to come.