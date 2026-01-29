Senegal coach banned, fined over Cup of Nations final fracas

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

By Nick Said

The Confederation of African Football (Caf) has suspended Senegal coach Pape Thiaw for five games and fined him $100,000 (R1.5m) for “unsporting conduct” after he told his players to leave the pitch during the Cup of Nations final against Morocco.

Caf also fined Senegal’s federation $615,000 (R9.6m) due to the team’s conduct and the behaviour of their fans, while players Iliman Ndiaye and Ismaila Sarr were suspended for two Caf games for unsporting behaviour towards the referee.

However, Morocco’s bid to have the result of the match overturned after Senegal players left the pitch, leading to a 14-minute delay in the game, was dismissed by Caf’s disciplinary committee.

Hosts Morocco were also sanctioned with fines totalling $315,000 (R4.9m) for the conduct of the ball boys during the game, the behaviour of their players and staff in the video assistant review area, and the use of lasers by supporters.

Morocco captain Achraf Hakimi (two Caf matches, one suspended for a year) and Ismael Saibari (three Caf matches) were suspended for unsporting conduct as they tried to remove the pitch-side towel of Senegal goalkeeper Edouard Mendy in driving rain in Rabat.

Senegal coach Thiaw had told his players to leave the pitch late on in the match after they had a goal disallowed, and minutes later Morocco were awarded a penalty that was ultimately missed by Brahim Diaz.

Senegal went on to win the game thanks to Pape Gueye’s extra-time goal.

The chaotic scenes at the final were an end to what was otherwise a successful Cup of Nations that produced record revenues for Caf.

