Chippa move out of relegation zone after Kwayiba double

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Sinoxolo Kwayiba of Chippa United during the Betway Premiership clash against Durban City at Buffalo City Stadium, East London, on January 31, 2026.

Sinoxolo Kwayiba netted a brace to steer Chippa United to a 2-0 victory over Durban City at Buffalo City Stadium in East London on Saturday afternoon.

It was the Eastern Cape side’s second consecutive win after the resumption of the league last week.

It also moved Chippa out of the relegation zone, where they had been languishing since before the Christmas break.

They are now in 14th place with 15 points, two points above Orbit College, who occupy the 15th spot.

It was Kwayiba’s return to the province after resigning with Chilli Boys’ and both of the attacking midfielder’s goals came through the mistakes of Durban City players.

For the opening goal, just a few minutes before the break, Darren Keet was careless in clearing his box and mis-kicked the ball, allowing Motherwell-born Kwayiba, who was pressing, to pounce on the ball to score.

He completed the brace in similar fashion when Terrence Mashego was caught napping at the back.

Durban City were the attacking side after that and pushed for a goal at the end, but they could not break their duck.

The teams will meet again in the Nedbank Cup round of 32 in Durban on Friday.

Daily Dispatch

Click here to join the Daily Dispatch’s WhatsApp channel and get the latest news delivered straight to your phone.