Fortuin leads brave Lions fightback against Warriors’ attack

Warriors seamer Matthew Boast sends down a delivery on the opening day of the Cricket SA 4-Day Series clash against the Lions at St George's Park on Sunday

Lions batsman Bjorn Fortuin stood at the heart of a courageous fightback by the visitors on the opening day of the Cricket SA 4-Day Series match against the Dafabet Warriors at St George’s Park in Gqeberha on Sunday.

After the efficient Warriors attack had dominated most of the first half of the day, reducing the Lions to 95/6 at one stage, Fortuin (107 not out) found willing partners in Delano Potgieter (34), Codi Yusuf (26) and Lutho Sipamla (22 not out) to help them recover to 297/8 at the close.

Batting first after winning the toss, the Lions will be satisfied with the outcome, especially as the Warriors were on top for much of the first two sessions.

Working in tandem, the Warriors seam attack kept constant pressure on the opposing batsmen, taking wickets regularly during the morning session — the Lions were 50/4 at lunch — and in the second session.

Matthew Boast in action. Picture: Richard Huggard/Gallo Images (RICHARD HUGGARD/GALLO IMAGES)

Matthew Boast has been the leading wicket-taker in the competition and picked up 3/84, while Duanne Olivier (2/51), Wesley Bedja (2/42) and Kerwin Mungroo (1/39) ensured that the Lions batsmen were never entirely comfortable at the crease.

Fortuin, though, was a shining light for the visiting side, batting at No 8 and coming to the crease with the score on 95/6.

He and Potgieter sparked a Lions batting revival as they added 70 runs for the seventh wicket, and that important work was continued when Yusuf joined Fortuin in a vital eighth-wicket stand of 71 runs.

As the Warriors attack seemed to lose some of its sting late in the day, No 10 batsman Sipamla stuck around for a further 14 overs to continue the frustration as he helped Fortuin advance the score by 61 runs.

No slouch with the bat, with a highest score of 194, Fortuin was outstanding as he struck his eighth first-class century.

He stood firm under pressure, preventing further calamity after the early wobbles in the Lions innings.

He struck 10 fours and a six off the 168 balls he faced and made sure the decision to bat first was not entirely wasted.

