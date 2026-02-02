Basketball Africa League back in Mzansi, with Joburg Giants flying SA flag

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Basketball Africa League (BAL) will return to SA in March for its sixth edition at the SunBet Arena in Pretoria.

It will be the third time the country hosts the continent’s biggest basketball competition.

SA will be the custodians of the Kalahari Conference from March 27 until April 5, while Morocco will be the host nation for the Sahara Conference group phase later in April.

BAL president Amadou Gallo Fall said the decision to include SA as part of its markets was to grow the sport further.

He said there would not be a third conference, named the Nile in previous seasons.

The playoffs, which were held in SA in 2025, return to Rwanda in May, which has hosted the majority of the league’s knockout stages.

This season will have 12 teams divided into two conferences of six teams each. Each conference will play a 15-game group phase during which each team will face the other five teams in its conference once.

Johannesburg Giants will fly the country’s flag.

Though not confirmed yet, the debutants are likely to be in the Kalahari Conference.

The Giants will be the third South African team to play in the BAL, following the Cape Town Tigers and MBB.

The South African National Basketball Club Championship winners qualified for the league through the Road to BAL qualifiers.

The Giants are coached by experienced Florsheim Ngwenya, who was with the Cape Town Tigers a few seasons back.

The news of the BAL returning to the country comes at a time when the department of sport had started the process to rebuild and stabilise the governance of basketball in SA.

This follows the de-recognition of Basketball South Africa due to prolonged governance and administrative failures.

Sport, arts and culture minister Gayton McKenzie said the intervention was being undertaken in partnership with the International Basketball Federation through FIBA Africa, and the South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee.

‘Enormous potential’

The process aims to establish a new, properly governed national basketball federation that protects athletes, restores confidence in the administration of the sport, and secures basketball’s long-term future in SA.

“Basketball holds enormous potential for SA, particularly for our youth,” McKenzie said.

“It is precisely because of this potential that we could not allow continued governance failures to undermine the future of the sport.

“Our responsibility is to the athletes, the development pipeline and the long-term interests of South African basketball.”

Daily Dispatch

Click here to join the Daily Dispatch’s WhatsApp channel and get the latest news delivered straight to your phone.