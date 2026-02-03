Australia’s Hazlewood unlikely to be fit for half of World Cup, Cummins says

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Josh Hazlewood is likely to miss the first half of the T20 World Cup, says captain Pat Cummins.

Australian fast bowler Josh Hazlewood may not return to action until halfway through the T20 World Cup, injured teammate Pat Cummins said on Tuesday.

Hazlewood, arguably the squad’s most important bowler, has struggled with hamstring and Achilles injuries and missed the entire five-Test Ashes series against England.

Australia head coach Andrew McDonald said in mid-January Hazlewood was on track to be fit for the squad’s World Cup opener against Ireland on February 11, but Cummins’s update was less optimistic.

“I caught up with Joshy a few days ago, and he’s working so hard. I really feel for Joshy. He’s had a few setbacks. [He’s] one of the hardest trainers,” Cummins told Australian broadcaster Nine Network.

“He’s doing everything he can. I don’t think he will be there for the start of the tournament, but he’s trying his best to be there about halfway through.”

With Mitchell Starc having retired from the format and Cummins sidelined with back problems, Australia head into the February 7 to March 8 World Cup undermanned and in poor form after a 111-run humiliation by Pakistan, which completed a 3-0 series whitewash.

Cummins said players’ late arrival to Pakistan after the domestic Big Bash League had not helped.

“It wasn’t the series we were hoping for,” he said.

“It’s always better when you’re winning, but they’ll shake that one off pretty quickly.”

Cummins, who played only one Test of the Ashes due to lumbar bone stress, said he had run out of time to be fit for the World Cup squad.

“We wanted to give the back a little rest to make sure it’s right for what’s going to be a big rest of the year,” he said.

“Minor setback. I should be right to go in a few weeks.”

Cummins will hope to lead Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League, which starts on March 26.

Reuters