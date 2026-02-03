Fortuin, Sipamla put Lions in charge against Warriors

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Dafabet Warriors batter JP King backs up as Lions bowler Lutho Sipamla delivers a ball on the second day of the CSA 4-Day Series match at St George's Park on Monday.

Lions allrounder Bjorn Fortuin continued to torment the Dafabet Warriors as he took three vital wickets to help his team to a handy first innings lead on the second day of their Cricket SA 4-Day Series match at St George’s Park in Gqeberha on Monday.

After carrying his bat for 112 in the Lions’ first innings, the spinner took 3/22 from 20 overs to play a key role in dismissing the home side for 198, giving them a lead of 107 at the close of play.

The last Warriors wicket fell late in the day and there was no time for the Lions to begin their second innings.

Resuming their first innings on 297/8 in the morning session, the Lions quickly lost their last two wickets to be dismissed for 305.

Fortuin, who rescued the Lions team from the shaky position of 94/6 on the opening day, remained unbeaten on 112, his eighth first-class century, which came off 182 balls and included 10 fours and a six.

He then joined forces with fast bowler Lutho Sipamla, a player who learnt his cricket in Gqeberha and was a member of the SA20-winning Sunrisers Eastern Cape team this season.

The 27-year-old right-arm bowler, who has played three Tests for SA, sent shockwaves through the Warriors camp when he dismissed Jordan Hermann and Matthew de Villiers with just one run on the board.

Those two have been among the major contributors to the Warriors’ successes this season and their early departures ensured it became a long day of survival for the home team.

In an innings which mirrored the Lions’ batting on Sunday, the first six Warriors batters were back in the hut with 101 runs on the board.

It was only due to some stout batting from JP King (54), Patrick Kruger (45) and Duanne Olivier (33) that they were almost able to double their score.

King hit his runs off 101 balls with eight fours and Kruger was also circumspect as he struck five fours and a six in a tidily compiled knock.

Kruger was assisted by Olivier in the main stand of the Warriors innings as they added 67 runs for the seventh wicket.

But that man Fortuin was always lurking.

His ability to keep the batsmen from scoring freely contributed significantly to the Warriors’ inability to gain parity on the first innings.

In removing the three top-scorers in the opposing line-up, he paved the way for Sipamla to complete a memorable five-wicket haul.

After adding Sinethemba Qeshile to his bag of wickets in mid-innings, the fast bowler wrapped up the tail for eye-catching figures of 5/53 from 17 overs.

Both he and Fortuin will have more bowling to do in this match, but first the Lions will be aiming to consolidate their lead with a more solid batting performance from their top six as play enters the third day on Tuesday.

