Kingswood deliver solid performance in cricket wins over Framesby

Kingswood batsman Chris Zimmerman hits out against Framesby in their 50-overs schools' cricket match in Makhanda on Saturday.

Kingswood delivered a solid team effort to register a 28-run win over Framesby when they met in a 50-overs schools cricket match at City Lords in Makhanda on Saturday.

The hosts chose to bat first after winning the toss and totalled a handy 192, though they did not use all their overs, being bowled out after 42.1 overs.

However, their bowlers had enough control to dismiss Framesby for 165 in 45 overs.

Kingswood came into the match on the back of a dominant 81-run win over the same opponents on Friday.

Chad Roodt and Dan Jakins, who both scored 33, led the way with the bat as Kingswood reached 160/6 in 20 overs.

Their attack then delivered a disciplined performance to bowl out Framesby for only 79 runs in 17.1 overs.

On Saturday Kingswood found themselves in early trouble at 32/2 after losing David Loudon and Jakins by the 11th over.

Chris Zimmerman joined forces with Simon Sheard (44) and they stabilised the innings with a stand of 72.

Zimmerman, who hit 49 off 68 balls, was then helped by Roodt in a fourth-wicket partnership of 36.

Durandt Rootman, coming in at No 3, had to play a lone hand for Framesby in their reply, hitting a composed 54 from 107 balls, though he did receive good support from Miles Feltham (24) in a third-wicket stand of 81.

But wickets fell regularly, and though Ruan Matthee (12) and Keagan Wium (18 not out) staged a bottom-order fightback with a last-wicket stand of 24, it was not enough to earn Framesby victory.

Sheard was the pick of the Kingswood bowlers with 4/42, with good support from Loudon (3/23) and Sinawo Bukula (2/35).

At Selborne in East London, Josh Wilkie hit a classy half-century to set the home side up for a 21-run win over Hudson Park in their declaration match.

Selborne went into the match on the back of a dominant nine-wicket win over Cambridge in a Twenty20 match on Thursday, also at Selborne.

In that encounter they skittled the visitors for 63 and took only 8.4 overs to reach 64/1 in reply.

Batting first against Hudson, Selborne totalled 194 in 44 overs and were then made to work hard for victory as Hudson scored 173 in response in 68.5 overs.

Wilkie top-scored for Selborne with an assured 50 off 55 balls and added 85 runs for the opening wicket with Thomas Lyon (48).

That stand provided a firm platform for Selborne’s first innings but they could not capitalise on in the face of some fine bowling by Liam Bekker.

After the opening pair were dismissed, Selborne lost their momentum as Bekker got among the wickets with 5/50 in 18 overs.

Mitchell Myerscough (3/46) and Lukhanyo Hlatuka (2/59) ensured the remaining Selborne batters were kept under pressure.

Myerscough was to the fore as well when Hudson batted, digging in his heels with a patient 74 from 157 balls.

Unfortunately, besides Likho Gidi (33), with whom he added 72 runs for the fifth wicket, there was not enough support from the remaining batters.

Matthew Hendry took two wickets and also curtailed the run-scoring, conceding only 26 runs in 16 overs.

Muhammed Lulat (2/22) and Lwando Gwaza (2/38) lent good support as Selborne took the honours on the first innings. —SuperSportschools.com