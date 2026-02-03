Late drama as EC Super 14 club rugby kickoff is delayed

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

There was late drama on Tuesday when the eagerly awaited EC Super 14 club rugby tournament, which should have kicked off on Saturday, was put back by a week at the last minute.

In a letter to clubs on Tuesday, EP president George Malgas apologised for the late notification of the postponement of the cross-border tournament featuring clubs from EP and Border and said matters had not been totally under EP’s control.

“The Super 14 steering committee requested that we (EPRU, Border Union) postpone the starting date for these fixtures so that we can officially start playing next week on February 14,” Malgas said.

“Fixtures and other matters will remain as is and only move to one week later.

“On Tuesday there was an in-person steering committee meeting in Makhanda where most of the logistical matters and challenges will be finalised.

“We would like to give notice of a meeting plus launch that will take place in Kariega on Thursday.”

Though Malgas did not mention it in his letter, there has been speculation on social media that the reason for the delay is that funds have not yet been transferred from the coffers of the department of sport to the implementing agent (EC Academy of Sport or EC Sports Confederation).

The new EP Super 14 fixture dates:

February 14 (all 3.30pm kickoffs): Group A: Progress v Trying Stars, Hankey Villagers v Park. Group B: Joubertina United v Brumbies, Jeffreys Bay Star of Hope

February 21: Group A: Park v Progress, Trying Stars v Hankey Villagers. Group B: Star of Hope v Joubertina United, Brumbies v Jeffreys Bay

February 28 (all matches at neutral venues): Group A: 10am: Hankey Villagers v Progress, 2pm: Trying Stars v Park. Group B: Midday: Jeffreys Bay v Joubertina United, Brumbies v Star of Hope.