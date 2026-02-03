World leader Jepchirchir to make SA debut in Absa Run Your City Gqeberha 10K

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Kenyan Brenda Jepchirchir ran a world-leading time in the 10K Valencia on January 11 in Valencia. Her time of 29 minutes and 25 seconds is depicted on her running shoe. Jepchirchir will compete in Gqeberha on March 1

Fresh off a stunning victory at the prestigious Valencia 10K in January, a performance that propelled her to the top of the 2026 world rankings, Kenya’s Brenda Jepchirchir has confirmed her highly anticipated SA debut.

The world-leading star will toe the line at the Absa Run Your City Gqeberha 10K on Sunday, March 1, setting the stage for an exhilarating showdown on the streets of Nelson Mandela Bay’s beachfront.

The 20-year-old Kenyan grabbed headlines when she clocked 29:25 to win the highly competitive 10km race in the Spanish city of Valencia on January 11.

It is a performance that has made Jepchirchir a precious commodity for 10km race organisers around the world, yet she chose to follow the likes of Genzebe Dibaba and Yelamzerf Yehualu and race in SA because of the Absa Run Your City Series’ reputation for producing world-class times.

I’m excited to experience racing in South Africa. — Brenda Jepchirchir

“I’ve heard great things about the series and the Gqeberha 10K.

“The course is known for being fast; the organisation is excellent, and the competition is strong.

“I’m excited to experience racing in South Africa and to be part of such a high-energy event,” she said.

Achieving that maiden sub-30-minute 10km clocking was a culmination of many months of consistent preparation.

And having recovered well from that watershed performance and thrown herself back into training, the now joint fourth-fastest 10km female athlete of all time is looking forward to delivering a run to delight the thousands of runners that will line up alongside her in ‘The Friendly City’.

“It was an amazing feeling and a very special moment for me.

“Valencia is such a competitive race, so winning there and breaking 30 minutes for the first time meant a lot,” Jepchirchir said.

“The biggest factor has been consistency. Over the last six months I’ve been able to train well, stay healthy and really build momentum.

“On March 1, the goal is to put together a strong race, compete well, and see what time is possible on the day.

“If conditions are right, I’d love to run fast again, but the focus must also be on execution and racing smart.”

Brenda’s presence raises the bar once again and guarantees an exciting, world-class race for both elite and recreational runners on the streets of Nelson Mandela Bay — Michael Meyer, Stillwater Sports managing director and series founder

Stillwater Sports managing director and series founder Michael Meyer was thrilled to have someone of the quality of Jepchirchir in the field.

“We’re excited to welcome Brenda Jepchirchir,” Meyer said.

“To have the current world No 1, fresh off a sensational win in Valencia, choose to make her South African debut at our event speaks volumes about the stature of the series.

“Brenda’s presence raises the bar once again and guarantees an exciting, world-class race for both elite and recreational runners on the streets of Nelson Mandela Bay.”

“Not only will runners and supporters witness world-class racing on home soil, but they’ll also experience 10km running at its finest, complete with unforgettable en route entertainment brought to life by our sponsors and local performing arts groups.

“We can’t wait to start the season with a bang.”

The series boasts an impressive, combined prize purse of R1,686,000, complemented by innovative SA athlete incentives designed to ignite standout performances.

The other four legs will be run in Cape Town, Durban, Tshwane and Johannesburg.

For information regarding entries, visit https://runyourcityseries.com/

