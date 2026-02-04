Lions extend lead over Warriors as drizzle, bad light interrupt play

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Warriors seamer Matthew Boast sends down a delivery on the third day of the Cricket SA 4-Day Series match against the Lions at St George's Park on Tuesday. Picture:

The Lions will possibly be chasing some quick runs on Wednesday morning if they hope to set the Dafabet Warriors a target on the final day of their Cricket SA 4-Day Series match at St George’s Park.

After a third day which saw drizzle in the morning cause a delayed start, the visitors, who led by 107 runs on the first innings, had reached 114/4 at the close of play, with bad light having the final say just after 5pm.

That gave them an overall lead of 221 with the final day remaining.

When play did get under way following some morning rain, the Warriors drew first blood as Dominic Hendricks and Zubayr Hamza were dismissed for one and nought respectively.

Opening bowler Matthew Boast, who has been impressive for the Warriors all season, was the man who did the early damage.

However, opener Joshua Richards stood firm to dominate the Lions innings, making 52 off 78 balls to add 50 for the third wicket with Richard Seletswane (19).

Warriors skipper Senuran Muthusamy then kept his side interested with a tight spell of bowling, removing both Richards and Seletswane as he claimed 2/12 in nine overs.

This left the Lions on 87/4, but Wiaan Mulder (26 not out off 43 balls) and Connor Esterhuizen (12 not out) stood firm in the late session to keep the Warriors at bay.

In overcast conditions, they took the total to 114/4 when play was stopped due to bad light, meaning that only 40.3 overs were bowled during the day.

Boast continued his wicket-taking form in this game, picking up 5/90 in the first innings and adding a further two wickets in the nine overs he sent down on Tuesday.

It made sure the Lions did not take complete control of proceedings, though the visitors have been on the front foot for much of this match and will be looking to drive home that advantage on Wednesday.