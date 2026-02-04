Powerade ready to hydrate performance at The Herald Cycle Tour

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Powerade is proud to once again support The Herald Cycle Tour, as official hydration partners of both the MTB and road race events. Reach for a Dream Foundation’s regional manager Eastern Cape and Garden Route, Lwanele Mpeta, and event crew member Sarah Duffield keeping the riders race-ready and refreshed at last year's event

The 40th edition of The Herald Cycle Tour is around the corner, with cyclists gearing up for this much-anticipated milestone race.

The mountain bike races are set to take place on Sunday February 8 at the Addo Polo Club in Addo, and the road races will be contested over the weekend of Saturday February 14 and Sunday February 15 from Pollok Beach in Gqeberha.

As the official hydration sponsor of this year’s The Herald Cycle Tour, Coca-Cola Beverages SA (CCBSA) will again provide refreshment stations at the mountain bike and road races in the various categories cyclists will participate in over the upcoming race weekends.

CCBSA special events co-ordinator Brendon Prince said CCBSA is proud to be a long-standing partner of The Herald Cycle Tour because it is an iconic event that embodies community participation and an active lifestyle.

“The Herald Cycle Tour brings together thousands of riders of all abilities, from seasoned cyclists to families and first-time participants, and that inclusivity strongly resonates with our brand,’ Prince said.

“As a long-standing partner, we value the opportunity to support an event that inspires people to push their limits, stay active, and celebrate achievement.”

This year, CCBSA will stock all the refreshment stations at both races with Powerade, Coca-Cola, and bottled water.

Powerade and water will also be handed out to each rider at the finish lines of the races.

CCBSA products will be available at the two race villages through vendors at the family picnic zones, tents, beer gardens and the VIP lounge at the road races.

Herald Cycle Tour logo 2026 (The Herald)

“For Powerade, this partnership goes well beyond just hydration. The Herald Cycle Tour is about getting people moving, challenging themselves, and being part of something bigger.

“By backing events like this, we’re helping to create more opportunities for people to be active. That’s how we see our role: not just hydrating performance on the day but encouraging a more active lifestyle overall,” Prince said.

The 40th milestone edition of The Herald Cycle Tour will be a celebratory event with enhanced family experiences at the Race Village, including family tents, a beer garden, a children’s play park, on-stage live entertainment and VIP lounges.

This year’s race event also has the largest prize money up for grabs — a massive R650,000 — which is the biggest winners’ pot in the history of The Herald Cycle Tour.

“It is incredibly special to be part of an event with such a rich history in South African sport,” Prince said.

“As the tour evolves, our focus will continue to be on finding new ways to support riders both on and off the bike.

“We see our role as helping to build connections, celebrate participation, and support an active lifestyle all year round.

“What we’re most excited about is celebrating the people who have made the event what it is, including the riders, volunteers, families, and communities who’ve shown up every year.

“Reaching 40 years is a huge milestone, and we’re proud to be part of that journey and to help make this edition one to remember.”

Race distances include the 80km Extreme, 60km Adventure, 30km Leisure, 5km Family Ride and 500m Junior Race at the Mountain Bike event. For the Road Race event, the distances are 106km Classic, 55km Pursuit and the 2km and 500m Junior Races.

“Cycling is as much about smart pacing as it is about pushing hard, and that’s where the idea that ‘pausing is power’ really comes to life.

“We want riders to know that taking a moment to pause, catch their breath, and hydrate properly can make a huge difference to how they feel and perform throughout the ride.

“In our weather conditions, where the heat can be a real factor, listening to your body and hydrating at the right time is critical. It’s not about stopping your momentum; it’s about fuelling yourself to go further and finish strong,” Prince said.

Online entries have already closed; however, late charity entries will be available for both races on February 6, 7, 8, 13 and 14.

For more information, visit www.heraldcycletour.co.za or contact The Herald Marketing Manager on ulayb@theherald.co.za