Shock as Eastern Cape boxing boss quits

Boxing SA-Eastern Cape manager Siya Vabaza-Booi dropped a bombshell on Wednesday when she resigned from her position.

BSA confirmed in a statement that Vabaza-Booi, who was the first woman to hold the position, tendered her resignation for personal reasons.

However, it has since surfaced that she resigned due to death threats she had allegedly been receiving from boxing circles.

Eyebrows were raised when Vabaza-Booi failed to conduct the official weigh-in for the KM Sports tournament in Mthatha at the weekend.

Instead, ring officials Lulama Mtya and Ben Ncapai took charge of the weigh-in at an East London beachfront hotel.

I do not know what was happening besides being told that she was not feeling well — Khaya Majeke, KM Sports boss

Vabaza-Booi did not supervise the tournament, with KwaZulu-Natal manager Michael Dube supervising the show at the OR Tambo Hall.

KM Sports boss Khaya Majeke said he was informed that Vabaza-Booi was ill.

“I do not know what was happening besides being told that she was not feeling well,” he said.

Vabaza-Booi was appointed as the first woman provincial manager two years ago, replacing veteran official Phakamile Jacobs.

However, her term has been fraught with controversy, as she often clashed with boxing licensees, especially promoters.

She was accused by both Xaba Promotions and KayB Promotions of hindering progress in the province, including the signing of contracts.

Vabaza-Booi was unavailable to comment.

Jacobs has since been appointed in an acting capacity, with his first job being to oversee the organisation and supervision of the Pepzin Promotions tournament in Komani on Saturday.

Daily Dispatch