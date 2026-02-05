Elephants take on Bulldogs in rugby’s ‘Big Banger’ derby clash

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Powerful loose forward Diego Williams, with ball, will be one of the leaders in the EP Elephants pack when they face the Border Bulldogs in Makhanda on Saturday.

Saturday’s clash between arch-rivals the EP Elephants and their hostile next-door neighbours the Border Bulldogs has been billed as the “Big Banger” derby showdown, with bragging rights at stake.

Matches between these rivals are always fiery affairs, and Saturday’s pre-season encounter at the Prospect Field in Makhanda (kickoff 4pm) will be a learning curve for both teams as they start revving up for the new season.

With his team’s opening SA Cup match against the Falcons at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium only four weeks away, EP coach Allister Coetzee says his players are raring to go.

“Our pre-season preparations have been going well and the players are all looking forward to this part of the season,” he said.

“They have all come through a good and tough pre-season conditioning phase.

“Now we are in the contact phase with our friendlies.

“We have had one or two combination sessions against the NMU Madibaz to help them prepare for the Varsity Shield competition and to get us started with our contact training.

“EP will be testing our structures and systems in three friendlies, starting on Saturday against Border.

Allister Coetzee (rugby)

“We are also planning a match in Gqeberha on February 14, and our third and last friendly will be against the Cheetahs in Cradock.

“EP are taking the game to our sub-unions, which is an important step for us to make sure the sub-unions are part of our preparations and the team are exposed to those communities.”

Coetzee said he was pleased with EP’s preparations ahead of what will be a busy season.

“This will be another challenging season for us and we are starting on March 6 against the Falcons in Gqeberha,” he said.

“Everything is going according to plan and we are right up where we want to be and we have quite a big group.

“We will give all 44 players in the squad an opportunity to play in the friendlies.

“One or two are on the injury list, but are coming back strongly.”

In his first season in charge in 2025, Coetzee did the double over the Bulldogs by beating them in the SA Cup and Currie Cup First Division.

In the SA Cup EP romped to a 41-15 win over the Bulldogs at Police Park in East London, and later in the season Coetzee masterminded the Elephants’ 44-20 win over the Bulldogs at the Madibaz Stadium in Gqeberha.

Those defeats hurt Border’s pride and they will come out with all guns blazing to get one over their Eastern Cape rivals at this early stage of the season.

Coetzee will be assisted by former Springbok scrum coach Matt Proudfoot, and big things are expected from EP as they go in search of promotion to the Currie Cup Premier Division.

EP, who ended seventh in the 2025 edition of the tournament, must finish among the top four clubs in the 10-team SA Cup to earn promotion.

After their opening SA Cup match against the Falcons on March 6, EP travel to play a formidable Pumas outfit at the Mbombela Stadium on March 14.

One of EP’s four home matches is a derby showdown against arch-rivals Bulldogs in Gqeberha on April 24.

New players signed by EP: Buhle Nojekwa (prop, Griffons), Hlomla Zondani (prop, SWD Eagles), Kamvelihle Fatyela (hooker, Border), Athi Khethani (lock, flank Griquas), Joshua Paris (lock, Griffons) Armand Grobler (lock, played in France and for Harlequins in Pretoria), ⁠CJ Velleman (flank, Western Province), ⁠Damon Royle (loose forward, SWD Eagles), ⁠Mzwanele Gora (scrumhalf, Griffons), ⁠Sachin Toring (scrumhalf, SWD), ⁠Maxwell Klaasen (flyhalf, Border), ⁠Lwandile Maphuko (utility back, Leopards), ⁠Mpho Ntsane (utility back, SWD)

EP’s SA Cup fixtures:

March 6: v Falcons (home); March 14: v Pumas (away); March 20: v SWD Eagles (home); March 28: Cheetahs (away); April 11: Leopards (away); April 17: Griquas (home); April 24: Border Bulldogs (home); May 2: v Griffons (away); May 9: v Boland Cavaliers (away); May 16: Semifinal; and May 23: Final

